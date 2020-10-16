Basketball lovers will get a treat this winter, as Tullahoma will be hosting a Christmas Classic that will feature some premier competition Dec. 21-23.
The three-day classic will see 10 games playing on each of the first and second days of competition. The Dec. 21 and 22 schedule has six games taking place at the high school and four contests at West Middle School. The final day of the classic will see seven games played at the high school.
According to Wildcats’ Head Coach Jason Welch, the idea of hosting the Tullahoma Christmas Classic stemmed from Athletic Director John Olive. During the end of December, both Tullahoma teams travel to play in tournaments. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, those opportunities were limited.
“Coach Olive said we could host a tournament if we wanted to, so we started looking at things,” Welch said. “We needed three games and we scheduled a tournament for three days. When we started, Franklin and Coffee counties were good enough to say that we will come all three days because it’s close.
“Realistically, we stated looking for three other teams so we could all have a different opponent and be done early, play maybe four games a day,” he added. “Once COVID hit, we started getting some other teams. It went from four games, to five games to six games a day. All of a sudden, it started falling into place. You’d love to do a tournament, but financially it makes more sense to do classics.”
Rather than start play in the morning, Tullahoma opted to have teams play at two locations. Starting in the afternoon allows teams to make the trip to participate in the classic.
“Nobody wants to play at 8 a.m. West Middle School has been good enough to let us play games over there. And nobody has to play before 12:30 p.m. on the first and second,” Welch said. “On Dec. 23, 11 a.m. could be the start time. We are excited.”
This year’s classic will additionally feature some powerhouse programs, as several teams from across the midstate saw their holiday tournaments get canceled. On the girls’ side, Tullahoma will be joined by Coffee County, Ravenwood, Franklin County, Page, Fayetteville City, Nolensville, Macon County, Lebanon, Lawrence County and Riverdale.
The boys’ teams that will competing along with Tullahoma include Coffee County, Glencliff, Marshall County, Franklin County, Nolensville, Ravenwood, Blackman, Cookeville, Independence, Livingston Academy and Life Christian Academy.
During the classic, Tullahoma will play one game each day. Both the Lady Wildcats and ‘Cats will start day-one by facing Nolensville. Tipoff of the girls’ game is slated for 6:30 p.m. with the boys contest slated for 8 p.m.
Game time is scheduled to take place at the same time on day-two, as both Tullahoma teams will then take on Ravenwood. The THS squads will round out the classic on Dec. 23, by playing two different opponents. The Lady Wildcats are slated to face Macon County at 6:30 p.m., before the Wildcats take on Blackman at 8 p.m.
“Every year at Christmas, you want to go play teams who are really good so you can find out how good that you are. Before Christmas, we’ve got some good teams on our schedule. At Christmas, we are playing some premier competition. It’ll be a good test to see where we are at. We hope that we will go and play well.”
Tullahoma is scheduled to open the regular season on Nov. 17 with a trip to White County. Tipoff of the girls’ game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the contest scheduled for 7:30 p.m.