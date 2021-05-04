Twenty four Tullahoma track and field athletes assured themselves spots into sectionals based at the district championship held at Wilkins Stadium on Friday.
In order to make sectionals, athletes needed to finish in the top four of their respective events. Sectionals are scheduled to take place Friday at Riverdale beginning at 11 a.m.
The Wildcats were led by Adam Owens who was a two-time district champion in two events and qualified for sectionals in three competitions. Owens took first place in the triple jump, 300-meter hurdles and then was part of the 4x400 relay team that earned a spot into sectionals.
In the triple jump, Owens finished with the top spot, leaping at 39 feet and 1 inch. Owens then added a top finish in the 300 hurdles, running that race in a time of 45.39 seconds.
Owens later teamed with Jalen Hill, Zane Hopf and Brock Stroop to compete in the 4x400 relay. The Tullahoma team took third place in that race with a time of 3:57.03.
The Lady Wildcats’ 4x400 relay team nabbed the district championship on Friday, as McKenna Buckner, Sarah Eakin, Alyssa Stephens and Lily Story combined to win that race. Tullahoma finished that race with a time of 4:29.52, nearly 25 seconds ahead of second place Columbia, which timed at 4:54.34.
Buckner also added a district championship on her own after she finished first in the high jump. Buckner took the top spot after leaping 5-2.
Savannah Stroop added one more district title for the Lady Wildcats on the day. She took home first in the pole vault after clearing 7-4.
Cameron Robinson also added a district crown for the Wildcats on Friday after he finished first in the discus throw. Robinson hurled a distance of 134-7 to finish in the top spot.
Teammates Jaylin Newson and Tyreek Nard also earned their spots into sectionals in the discus. Newson took third place at 124-5, while Nard finished fourth at 118-7.
Tullahoma saw three athletes qualify for sectionals in the shot put. Logan Crouch took second place with 46-6, while Caden Bradford finished third at 38-4.5. JT Taylor added a fourth-place effort at 38-1.
Jackson Greenway took third in the pole vault to earn his spot into sectionals. Greenway cleared 8-0 during his competition.
After earning a spot into sectionals in the 4x400 relay, Hopf also qualified with his performance in the long jump. During that effort, Hopf finished fourth at 18-7.
In the individual races, Jakobe Thomas took home second in the 200 dash. He finished that race with a time of 23.03.
The Lady Wildcats saw five individual runners qualify for sectionals as Eakin, Eleanor Fults, Story, Ellie Uehlein and Anna Parker all advanced their seasons. After teaming to take first in the 4x400, Story finished second in the 800 with a time of 2:33.18, while Eakin added a third-place effort in the 100 at 13.80.
Parker also ran in the 800 and finished fourth at 2:53.61. Fults placed second in the 400 dash as she clocked in with a time of 1:05.28. Uehlein took third place in the 1,600 with a time of 6:16.35.
The Lady Wildcats’ 4x800 relay team also earned a spot into sectionals with a second-place performance. Uehlein, Parker, Audrey Todaro, Fults and Story all teamed to compete in that race and clocked in at 11:06.37.
The Wildcats saw two relay teams qualify for sectionals. In the 4x100 relay, Thomas, Keishawn Cummings, Ryan Scott and Jalen Hill teamed to take third place in the race at 45.12.
The Tullahoma 4x200 also took home second place. Cummings, Scott, Hill and Grant Allen teamed to clock in at 1:36.41.