After a bye week, Tullahoma returns to play with the first of three region games and will head to Lawrence County this Friday night.
Both Tullahoma and Lawrence County did not play last week and had opposite results before the bye. Tullahoma defeated Brainerd 41-14 in a home game on Oct. 2, while Lawrence County was pummeled 48-0 at Marshall County.
During that loss, Lawrence County (3-4, 1-2) was held to just 102 total yards in the matchup. The majority of those yards came on the ground for Lawrence County, as the Wildcats picked up 82 rushing yards.
Luke Nichols led the Lawrence County running backs with 39 yards on seven carries. Samuel Bradley ran the ball six times for 35 yards.
The Wildcats only passed for 20 yards against Marshall County. Quarterback Alex Carr completed three of his 10 passing opportunities for 20 yards and was intercepted once.
Despite the big win, Marshall County only generated 277 yards of offense. Tigers’ quarterback Bryson Hammons threw for 163 yards and three touchdowns, connecting on 12 of his 15 opportunities.
Marshall County ran the ball for 114 yards. Demari Braden led the Tigers with 13 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown.
The run game has set the tone for Tullahoma’s offense this season as the Wildcats are 7-0 on the season. In its six games on the field, Tullahoma is averaging 248 rushing yards per game.
The Wildcats have been held to under 200 yards rushing just once this year and that came in the season opener against Shelbyville Aug. 20. Tullahoma ran for 172 yards in a 38-13 win over the Golden Eagles.
In each of its last four ballgames, Tullahoma has surpassed the 250 rushing yard mark, including a season best 277 yards at Lincoln County Sept. 25. The Wildcats added 267 rushing yards in their win over Brainerd. KeiShawn Cummings led the Tullahoma tailbacks with 113 yards and a touchdown.
While Tullahoma’s offensive line play has been strong, a lot of those same players are making an impact on the defensive side of the ball. As a team, the Wildcats are allowing opponents to 205.5 yards per ballgame, and just 80 rushing yards per contest.
Tullahoma’s defense has limited opponents to scoring just under 10 points per contest. Brainerd had one defensive touchdown against the Wildcats, after Tullahoma quarterback Ryan Scott threw an interception and it was returned for a score. The Wildcats held the Panthers to 133 total yards, including 43 rushing yards.
Tullahoma allowed a season-low 35 rushing yards in a 42-7 win at Marshall County on Sept. 4. The Tigers are currently ranked no. 4 in the Class 4A rankings.
Lawrence County has predominantly used the run game to try to control opponents, rushing for 949 yards on the season. In fact, the Wildcats’ quarterback leads the team in rushing as Carr has 547 rushing yards on 88 carries and five touchdowns.
Bradley is second on the team in rushing yards, carrying the ball 42 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Nichols has run the ball 30 times for 111 yards and two scores.
Behind center, Carr has completed 48 percent of his passes on the season. Carr has connected on 40 of his 82 opportunities for 473 yards and four touchdowns while being intercepted five times.
Tickets for this Friday night’s contest will be available at the box office at Lawrence County. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.