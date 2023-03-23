THS soccer

The Tullahoma Wildcats rebounded from their season-opening loss at Warren County with a resounding thrashing of Lead Academy as they completed their two-game road trip with a 7-0 win.

The game was off the rails for the hosts by half as Grant Chadwick started the scoring by beating the goal keeper after getting a pass from Chase Mattasits. Luis Sarabia then made the count 2-nil when he intercepted a pass in the box and beat two players to put the ball in the back of the net.

Tags

Recommended for you