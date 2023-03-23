The Tullahoma Wildcats rebounded from their season-opening loss at Warren County with a resounding thrashing of Lead Academy as they completed their two-game road trip with a 7-0 win.
The game was off the rails for the hosts by half as Grant Chadwick started the scoring by beating the goal keeper after getting a pass from Chase Mattasits. Luis Sarabia then made the count 2-nil when he intercepted a pass in the box and beat two players to put the ball in the back of the net.
Their third goal came from way downtown when Gabe Barnes noticed that the Lead goalkeeper was cheating forward, out of the net. He launched a moon ball from the other side of the midfield line, the ball going over the goalie’s head to give his team a 3-0 lead.
The final first half goal came when Juan Astello put one in the back of the net.
The scoring resumed in the second half as Chadwick took a long pass from Barnes to post a 5-0 lead. Sarabia got his second of the day with a pass from Barnes. Sarabia then made it a hat trick when he hit a one-timer after a throw in by Chadwick.
The Junior Varsity finished their match with Lead at 1-1 with Daniel Lukianova scoring the only goal.
The squads were set to play host to St. Andrews Tuesday. The result of that game will be revealed in a later edition.