The Tullahoma Wildcats defeated the Shelbyville Eagles by 21 points as the ‘Cats crushed the Eagles 62-41 Tuesday night.
The teams started even at the end of the first quarter. The Wildcats drove to the basket, while the Eagles made most of their shots from the free throw line. Deandre Jenkins, Ethan Hargrove and Jaiden Sanchez all drove to the basket for two points. Keegan Taylor drained a 3-pointer. Grant Chadwick chalked up four points with two shots in the paint.
The Eagles stayed tied with the Wildcats. Tae’Shawn Shelton chalked up six points, with two shots in the paint and two shots at the line. Isah Alexander and Kyler Trice drained two shots at the free throw line. Joe Harris drained a 3-pointer to keep the Eagles and Wildcats tied 13-13 at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles fell behind the Wildcats during the second quarter. Terrance Johnson had seven points in the second quarter. Johnson drove to the basket twice, then drained a shot from behind the arc. Trice drove to the basket for two, and Tyreek Crowell drained one shot at the line.
The Wildcats had a 17 point quarter. Jenkins led the wildcats with six points in the quarter. Hargrove had five points with a three point play under the basket. Austin Tinnon and Chadwick drove to the basket for two points. Taylor drained two shots at the free throw line. The ‘Cats took a 30-23 lead at halftime.
The Wildcats shut Shelbyville down after halftime only allowing four points in the third quarter. Shelton drove to the basket twice for the Eagles for the four points.
The Wildcats scored 18 points in the third quarter. Khani Johnson drained two 3-pointers. Jenkins and Chadwick chalked up four points each. Bryson Steverson and Tinnon had shots under the basket for two points each. The Wildcats led 48-27 going into the final eight minutes.
The Eagles were able to get back on their feet, but were still behind the ‘Cats by a mile. Jack Conditt drained dow 3-pointers. Trice drained a 3-pointer as well. Marquis Wilson and Harris drove to the basket for two points each. Shelton drained one free throw.
The Wildcats also had a 14 point quarter to keep their lead. Sanchez drove to the basket twice, then drew a foul for two shots at the line. Johnson, Jenkins, Hargove and Tinnon all had shots in the paint for two points. The Wildcats defeated the Eagles 62-41.
The Wildcats were set to take part in the Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22. The ‘Cats were set to host the Glencliff Colts and the Fayetteville Tigers results of these contests were unavailable at press time.
The Wildcats will see more home court action on Jan. 3 when they play host to the Franklin County Rebels. Tipoff is set to take place after the girls’ contest.