The Tullahoma Wildcats defeated the Shelbyville Eagles by 21 points as the ‘Cats crushed the Eagles 62-41 Tuesday night.

The teams started even at the end of the first quarter. The Wildcats drove to the basket, while the Eagles made most of their shots from the free throw line. Deandre Jenkins, Ethan Hargrove and Jaiden Sanchez all drove to the basket for two points. Keegan Taylor drained a 3-pointer. Grant Chadwick chalked up four points with two shots in the paint.