Tullahoma got a huge district win this past week, avenging their early loss to Page by defeating the Lady Patriots 36-32.

With the win, The Lady Wildcats moved ahead of Page in the district standings and were tied with Lawrence County going into Thursday night’s regular season finale with Lincoln County. Results of that contest were not available at press time. The win also avenged Tullahoma’s 48-40 home loss to Page earlier this season.

