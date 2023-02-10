Tullahoma got a huge district win this past week, avenging their early loss to Page by defeating the Lady Patriots 36-32.
With the win, The Lady Wildcats moved ahead of Page in the district standings and were tied with Lawrence County going into Thursday night’s regular season finale with Lincoln County. Results of that contest were not available at press time. The win also avenged Tullahoma’s 48-40 home loss to Page earlier this season.
Both teams got off to sluggish starts in the contest as Tullahoma doubled up their hosts eight to four in the first period. Isabella Lidstrom opened things up with a 3-pointer and was joined in the scoring column by McLayne Bobo and Lucy Nutt who both had field goals in the opening stanza. Nyjah Gibbs added a free throw to give them the advantage going into the second period.
Four different Lady ‘Cats scored in the second with Alivia Bowen leading her crew with a 3-pointer. Bobo, Nutt and Gibbs all hit deuces as Tullahoma again held Page to four points scoring while putting up nine for Tullahoma in the second frame.
Coming out of the locker room with 17-8 advantage, the Lady ‘Cats found themselves outscored for the first time in the contest as Page found their offense. Mary Elizabeth Fox had four for the hosts while Samantha Lee had a 3-pointer. Tullahoma responded with Eleanor Fults getting five of her team-leading 11 points in the third. She did her damage from the free throw line as she went three-for-four from the charity stripe during the third period. Bowen and Bobo both added deuces in the third as the Lady ‘Cats were outscored 10-9.
Leading 26-18 going into the fourth quarter, Fults helped put the game away with a pair of 3-pointers while Bobo went two-of-three from the line on her way to an eight-point night. Morgan had her only two points of the night in the fourth, both coming from the charity stripe.