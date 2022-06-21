The Tullahoma High School Soccer teams will host their annual kids’ soccer camp July 18 and 19 at East Middle School. The Tullahoma High School varsity teams and coaches will teach the campers the fundamental skills of soccer.
From 6 to 8:30 p.m. each day, the campers will work on footwork, speed and agility, shooting, goalkeeping, and defending and attacking topics. Each day the players will also participate in 3v3 games to test the players’ new skills.
Players will be split into two groups depending on grade. Kindergarten through second grade and third through fifth grade will be the groups throughout the two day camp. Any Tullahoma City School students or Tullahoma residents are welcome at the camp. Camp fees are $30 per player, but the camp does have sibling discounts.
For additional information and registration, contact Coach Richie Chadwick at wildcatsocceracademy@gmail.com.