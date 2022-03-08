The Tullahoma boys’ soccer team is gearing up to start their season. The team had a controlled scrimmage Friday to get some time on the field with some competition. The Wildcats took on White County.
The scrimmage included three 25-minute periods. In the first period, the Varsity Wildcats got to work on pressuring the ball during a goal kick. The Wildcats were able to net nine goals during this period.
The second period was free play that involved varsity and top junior varsity players. The ball started at the normal half line. The Wildcats and Warriors tied 1-1.
The third period was left for the younger players to get experience against an opponent. The young Wildcats were still able to keep up with the Warriors and tie 2-2.
“Jeff [Prestwich] and I felt it went well. We saw lots of good play and areas that could improve and we will work those in during our scrimmage against Riverdale,” Head Coach Richie Chadwick said.
The Wildcats have high hopes for this season.
“Our goal is to have a solid beginning with consistency throughout the season. The May goal is to advance to regional play,” Chadwick said.
The Tullahoma roster has five seniors on it this season.
“All five seniors have great attitudes and work ethic. Four of them finished their middle school careers in conference finals, so we are hoping they have the same experience in high school,” Chadwick said about his seniors.
The Wildcats will have at least one more preseason scrimmage. The Wildcats will take on the Riverdale Warriors on March 11. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The Wildcats regular season is set to start on March 15 when the Wildcats travel to Marshall County for a district match up.