The Tullahoma Sports Council has announced the inductees nominated for the 2023 Class of the Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame.
The Nominees will be inducted at the Annual Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet to be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the D.W. Wilson Community Center. L&H Distributing will be the title sponsor for the event with First Bank taking a significant role in additional sponsorship. The evening will begin with a happy hour and silent auction at 5:30 p.m. and a served dinner with reserved seating beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The 2023 slate of inductees includes:
Mark R. Moran for his contributions as a volunteer and involvement with the Tullahoma Little League, Frank Mullins Youth Football League, Tullahoma Quarterback Club and Tullahoma Youth Wrestling.
Kenneth H. (Kenny) Pack for his involvement and accomplishments during over 50 years as a TSSAA official, supervisor and assigning officer.
Clester Winningham for his contributions as a coach for the Tullahoma High School Freshman football program and the Tullahoma High School Track and Field teams, which he lead to multiple state championships.
Whitney Darlington Morris for her accomplishments as a Tullahoma High School Softball player which lead to a stellar collegiate career. Whitney now serves as Physical Education instructor, Assistant Girls Softball coach and Assistant Strength Training Coach for Tullahoma High School.
John Olive for his accomplishments as Head Football coach and Athletic Director for Tullahoma High School including leading the 2021 Football State Championship team.
The 1990 Tullahoma High School Baseball Team, led by head coach Jerry Mathis for their accomplishment as State Champions.
In addition to the aforementioned inductees, the Sports Council will recognize Brindley Duncan and Lili Storey for their accomplishments as State Champions in the 800 meter run. Duncan at 2:26 and Storey at 2:18.70. This list of honorees is still under consideration.
Sponsorship opportunities are available now and are being filled quickly. Members of the sports council will be reaching out to the community to fill the remaining sponsorship spots. Tickets for the evening’s festivities will be provided to the inductees and their families and remaining seats will be limited and offered to the public. For information on how you or your business can sponsor or for information about tickets, please contact the Tullahoma Sports Council at tullahomasportscouncil@gmail.com.