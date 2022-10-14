Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame

The Tullahoma Sports Council has announced the inductees nominated for the 2023 Class of the Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

The Nominees will be inducted at the Annual Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet to be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the D.W. Wilson Community Center. L&H Distributing will be the title sponsor for the event with First Bank taking a significant role in additional sponsorship. The evening will begin with a happy hour and silent auction at 5:30 p.m. and a served dinner with reserved seating beginning at 6:30 p.m.