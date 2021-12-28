During the Christmas season, the Tullahoma High School sports got in the holly jolly mood. Three teams came together to bring the Christmas spirit.
The Tullahoma Football team caroled outside of a Chattanooga Cracker Barrel the night before the Blue Cross Bowl. The Wildcats stood together, held the doors open for people and spread the Christmas cheer as a team. The next day, their Christmas wish came true and they won the State Championship.
The Tullahoma Wrestling team started spreading the holiday spirit early this month also. On Dec. 6, the team came together to help an 87 year old man who needed assistance with his tornado damage, rather than practicing for their upcoming matches.
“These wrestlers may not have gotten better on the mat today, but they learned to be better teammates, better friends, better neighbors, and better people,” Head Coach Jenna Morris said after the teams’ efforts.
The teams moved broken tree limbs and logs until they lost daylight.
“When we told them we were going to help an 87 year old man who needed help from the tornado rather than practicing, not one kid complained. They all willingly stepped up in the freezing cold, and worked hard until we lost daylight,” Morris said.
"Doing this teaches our kids to put other first. Helping people within our community is an important part of what we do. We talk to them and teach them to appreciate everyone who pours into them as individuals, and our hope is for them to understand they should pour into other as well."
The coach said that the time they missed on the mat was time helping build better character by helping those in need.
"Well, they missed a day of getting better on the mat, but it helped develop character. Our job as coaches isn't just to teach wrestling. It's to develop those kids' character, too, so it's just a simple act that we could do to help those in need and teach our kids valuable life lessons. It was really cold and was nasty outside, how many kids showed up to help through all of that?
"Every kid on both the boys and girls team showed up, so we had around 50 kids there. It got dark quickly, and there was still more work to do. So, our middle school wrestlers went the following day. There were about 8 of them. There were about 10 guys who went out on a Sunday to help again, too."
The Tullahoma High School softball team gathered together to give kids in need a Christmas, making their impact on the community before their season even starts.
The Lady Wildcats were asked to bring at least one gift to support a kid in need each year. The squad held their Christmas party and came together to support the community and brought 19 gifts for the less fortunate. After the party, the toys were delivered to the Tullahoma Fire Department where they were put together and given out to children in need in the Tullahoma area.
“These girls all have such huge hearts,” Booster President Michelle McCormick said.