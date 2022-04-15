The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats put up a fight against the Page Lady Patriots Wednesday night but fell 8-2 after stranding several runners on base.
The Lady Patriots came out strong during the first inning. Jenna Adkisson doubled to center field to put the first runner on base. Ella Polk doubled to left field to score Adkisson. Shelby Buffington singled to center field and scored Polk to put the Lady Patriots ahead 2-0.
The Lady ‘Cats left two runners on base during the first inning, and could not get a run on the board.
Katy Bean served up three quick strike outs to the Lady Patriots during the second inning.
Ragan Norman and Zaylan Spinner were able to put the ball in play, but were left on base, as the second inning came to an end.
Adkisson started the third inning off with a pop out to right. Polk and Buffington both popped out to Olivia Spencer to end the top of the third.
The Lady Wildcats left another runner on base with another scoreless inning.
The Lady Patriots added to their advantage during the top of the fourth inning. Dolly Platz doubled to left field. Jacie Linden singled to right field and advanced to second base on the throw and Platz scored. Melody Young hit a ground ball to shortstop Madison Goad, and reached on an error. Linden scored to put Page ahead 4-0.
The Lady ‘Cats were still putting the bat on the ball in their half of the inning, but could not score. Mallorie Stone was left stranded on base after her single to start the bottom of the fourth inning.
Page put another run on the board after two hits during the top of the fifth.
The Lady Wildcats filled up the bases during the fifth. Kylee Holt walked down the line to first base. Goad walked down the line also. Emeri Saunders singled to second to load the bases with one out. Buffington struck two batters out to leave the Lady ‘Cats scoreless once again with the bases juiced.
Young was hit by a pitch to put her at first base to start the sixth. Adkisson doubled to left field to score young. The Lady Patriots were leading 6-0 heading into the top of the seventh. Page filled up the bases fast with a hit, walk and an error. Karissa Fite singled to left field to score two runs. The Lady Patriots were ahead 8-0 going into the Tullahoma end of the inning.
The Lady Wildcats were able to put two runs on the scoreboard during the seventh inning. Holt walked down the line. Spencer bunted and reached on an error. Holt raced around the bases to score. Spencer advanced to third on the same error and then stole home. However, the rally was too little and too late as the Lady Patriots ended the game on a double play.
The Lady Wildcats had seven hits. Bean pitched the whole night, putting away five batters with strikeouts, and of her 120 pitches, 73 were strikes.
Tullahoma is set to travel to Marion County Monday, April 18. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.