The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats started the season out perfect, following up on their 12-0 thrashing of Grundy County with an 11-8 victory over Blackman.
The Lady ‘Cats work at the plate carried them Tuesday night as they scored 11 runs on 11 hits including two homeruns. Kaitlin Gattis started off the scoring for the night with a two-run homer in the 1st. Madison Goad added to the Wildcats lead when she cleared the bases with a triple in the 2nd. Then in the 5th with the game tied, Goad came to bat with the bases loaded again and she singled in two more runs for the ‘Cats to take the lead back. Ragan Norman rounded out the scoring as she trotted around the bases in the 6th after hitting a solo home run for added insurance.
On the mound, the Wildcats got the job done despite a few poor innings. Alazae Griffin started the game strong retiring the first six batters she faced, but gave up five runs in her last two innings of work. Katy Bean came in to relieve Griffin. Bean had a rough start giving up three runs in her first inning of work, but bounced back to hold the Lady Blaze to zero runs in the last two innings preserving the win. The two pitchers totaled seven strikeouts and only gave up a combined five hits.
Blackman struggled controlling the strike zone all night walking 11 Wildcat batters. This was magnified when they walked the bases loaded in the 5th for Goad who then plated the go-ahead runs.
Tullahoma struggled some defensively dropping some balls and having some passed balls allowing the Lady Blaze to take extra bases and runs. The Wildcats conquered these issues and made timely plays in the 6th and 7th inning, including throwing out a runner at 3rd base to end the game.
The two-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday as they fell to Columbia Central 10-2 despite outhitting their hosts 13-to-8 as Goad went a perfect four-for-four from the dish and Aleigha Raby went three-for-four.