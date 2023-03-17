Ragan Norman

Ragan Norman

 Russell Smythia photo

The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats started the season out perfect, following up on their 12-0 thrashing of Grundy County with an 11-8 victory over Blackman.

The Lady ‘Cats work at the plate carried them Tuesday night as they scored 11 runs on 11 hits including two homeruns. Kaitlin Gattis started off the scoring for the night with a two-run homer in the 1st. Madison Goad added to the Wildcats lead when she cleared the bases with a triple in the 2nd. Then in the 5th with the game tied, Goad came to bat with the bases loaded again and she singled in two more runs for the ‘Cats to take the lead back. Ragan Norman rounded out the scoring as she trotted around the bases in the 6th after hitting a solo home run for added insurance. 

