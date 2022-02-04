The Tullahoma Swim team competed in the MTHSSA Region Championships Saturday Jan. 29 and three of its members, Ellie Uehlein, Logan Holt and Olivia Murphy punched their tickets to the state championships.
The Tullahoma swimmers worked hard through every event. The Lady Wildcats started the day off with a 200 yard medley relay. Jucia Cruz, Mada Uraite, Olivia Murphy and Bryleigh Holder all competed. The relay team finished 23rd. The Wildcats medley team composed of William Swiger, Andrew Mercado, Logan Holt and Sam Northcutt finished with a 2:05.24 time and placed 30th.
The events continued and the Wildcats had no qualifying luck until Ellie Uehlein took on the 11th event. Uehlein competed in the women’s 100 yard butterfly and had a personal best time, and qualifying time of 1:07.32.
The Lady Wildcats were on a roll at that point. Olivia Murphy was able to work her way into the top ten of the women’s 100 yard freestyle. Murphy’s final time was 55.34 seconds. She also qualified in the 100 yard backstroke with a 1:02.27. Murphy has chosen to compete at state in the 100 yard butterfly instead.
The Lady Wildcats placed 19th out of 57 teams at the regionals meet.
The men’s freestyle relay team placed in the top 20 with a time of 1:43.95. Holt, who started off the freestyle relay, also qualified in the 100 freestyle with a personal best time of 50.46. Holt had new personal best times during the 200 freestyle also. Holt qualified for the 100 yard fly during the regular season and will be competing in that category at state.
The Tullahoma Swim teams will travel to the Nashville Aquatic Club Feb. 11 and 12 to compete in state. Tickets must be purchased online at the Nashville Aquatic Club website.