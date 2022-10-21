Takedown Club coaches

From left are Assistant Middle School Coach Dillon Crouch, AAU Head Coach Randall Jennings, Middle School Head Coach and AAU Coach Zack Dodd and Middle School Assistant Coach Cadan Avans.

 Erin Douglas photo

The Tullahoma Takedown Club is hosting AAU sign ups Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The AAU program is under new direction this season as Pat Welsh stepped down after many years at the helm, with Coach Randall Jennings taking Welsh’s position. Jennings started his wrestling career during his freshman year at Coffee County Central High School, and he put his talents on the collegiate mat at Middle Tennessee State University.

