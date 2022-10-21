The Tullahoma Takedown Club is hosting AAU sign ups Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The AAU program is under new direction this season as Pat Welsh stepped down after many years at the helm, with Coach Randall Jennings taking Welsh’s position. Jennings started his wrestling career during his freshman year at Coffee County Central High School, and he put his talents on the collegiate mat at Middle Tennessee State University.
He then returned to Coffee County after getting his degree and started his coaching career. Jennings said he is excited about this new opportunity.
“It’s a chance for opportunity and growth,” he said. “I have been at Coffee County [Central High School] for about ten years now, and it was a great time. I’m really happy with the time that I spent there. This is a really good opportunity for myself and my family and my coaching career.”
Jennings’ main focus is to have the AAU program continue to grow. He hopes to continue the legacies of Welsh and keep the AAU program strong for years to come.
“We have a really, really good base here and foundation that Coach Pat and everyone before me has laid,” Jennings said. “I’m just excited to see the numbers come in and see the middle school guys and gals come in and just see the program continue to grow.”
Jennings started the kids club in Coffee County and has always enjoyed coaching. Jennings also mentioned how the AAU program is not limited to Tullahoma residents.
“The good thing about AAU is we are able to work together and develop together,” Jennings said. “Anyone in Tullahoma, Coffee County, Bedford County, Moore County and the surrounding areas is welcome to come out and grow and get better with us and that is boys and girls.”
Signups are open to boys and girls ages 8 through 8th grade. The AAU teams will practice Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. starting Nov. 1. Competitions are on Saturdays and Sundays from November to March.
Those interested can contact the Tullahoma Takedown Club or Randall Jennings at 931-841-1984 for more information.