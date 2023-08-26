The Tullahoma High School volleyball team took their first loss of the year against Columbia Central 3-0.

The match began with the Lady Lions serving. Tullahoma won the first point, but Columbia took control on the very next serve. With Control Maddie Davis helped the Lady Lions score five more points to make it 6-1 before a Lady ‘Cats timeout. The last two points of the run were on aces. Tullahoma won the first three points immediately after their timeout. Then Columbia went on another five point run, taking an 11-4 lead. The Lady Wildcats had another three point run, with one of Olivia Spencer’s aces. After the short run from Tullahoma, Columbia scored eight of the next 13 points. With the score at 19-12 in favor of the Lady Lions went on another run with Davis serving, going up 23-12.  The Lady Wildcats scored four of the next five points, before Columbia was able to grab the set-winning point. The final score of the first set was 25-16.

