The Tullahoma Wildcats hosted the Warren County Pioneers during a friendly 7v7 matchup Thursday morning.
The state champions are looking at a new lineup this year as they lost 22 players to graduation. The ‘Cats are working to keep up with the teams in their region, including powerhouses like Montgomery Central, Marshall County and Pearl Cohn, all of which they defeated last year on their way to the state title. The majority of the Tullahoma squad his season are juniors and sophomores.
During the matchup against Warren County, the linemen did challenges like tug-of-war, relays and hit the weight room together.
The offenses got to work their routes. Nathan Delaughter was the varsity quarterback for the Wildcats. Danny Martinez and Mason Bratcher both took the spot in the junior varsity match up.
The Wildcats were looking at Malik Grizzard and Khani Johnson as just two of their receivers during the 7v7 matches. Grant Allen got his hands on the ball also.
Head Coach Coy Sisk said during the 7v7, that he believes this season is going to be a growing season, but he feels his team can hold their own against some of the teams in their region.
Following TSSAA mandated dead period, the Wildcats will gear up and lock in for the fall season.