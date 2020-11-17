While football may still be ongoing, basketball season tips off at the high school level this coming week, as Tullahoma opens its season Tuesday with a trip to White County.
On the girls’ side, Tullahoma will be returning a younger team than it has had the last couple of seasons. The Lady Wildcats had four seniors graduate, Macy Bowman, Julia Duncan, Ty Hardin and Jessica Edde, all of whom were starters. That 2019-20 Tullahoma squad went 25-10 overall and made it to the sectional round of the playoffs.
“We are going to look a lot different this year after losing four starters who started for four years,” said THS Head Coach Cody McMurtry. “Those four will be hard to replace.”
Tullahoma will have one returning starter and that’s forward Kailyn Farrell who was an All-Region 4-AAA selection. Farrell averaged a double-double in scoring and rebounding during district play.
The Lady Wildcats will also return three other seniors who played vital roles in aiding Tullahoma its last year’s historic playoff run. McKenna Buckner, Charleigh Scott and Sierra Neese all received valuable minutes as juniors last year.
Azja White and Cara Mayes will be juniors this season. Tullahoma will also have seven sophomores who are expected to make an impact at the varsity level. As a freshman last year, Lucy Nutt received several minutes and is expected to the Lady Wildcats’ starting point guard.
“We are very point-guard driven in our leadership. Lucy Nutt and Morgan Carr have really stepped up,” McMurtry said. “We don’t lack leadership on this year’s team. When somebody isn’t there, we have players who are able to step in and it’s nice to have. I really have to commend the four players who graduated, because they set the example of what leadership meant and how to lead.”
Tullahoma will open its season Tuesday with a trip to White County, before heading to Community on Thursday. Both THS teams will then host Rockvale on Nov. 24, before playing four-straight road games.
During the first two months of the season, Tullahoma only has two home games scheduled. However, the school is slated to host a Christmas Classic this year which will take place Dec. 21-23.
“Coach [Jason] Welch put together a tough Christmas Classic,” McMurtry said. “We are really looking forward to having good teams come in, where will be able to see and play against some high quality competition. In the classic, we have Nolensville scheduled, which is going to be a top AA team. Then we have Ravenwood which will be a top AAA team and then we have Macon County which will be a top AA team.”
With a younger roster, McMurtry said this year’s Tullahoma girls team will have its up and downs. However, he said the plan is to use the regular season as the preseason and try to be ready in January to make a late playoff push.
“With so many young kids, there are probably going to be some games that we might should win that we could be tight or we could lose,” McMurtry said. “Then, there are going to be games that maybe we shouldn’t be in, that we might can win. You’re going to go through those growing pains with young kids.”
On the boys’ side, Tullahoma will be looking to repeat its success from last year and win the District 8-AAA Tournament. Early into year though, wins might be a little hard pressed to get as the Wildcats will be without several players due to football season still ongoing.
According to Head coach Jason Welch, he only expects eight players to suit up for Tullahoma’s season-opener at White County. However, the Wildcats’ coach said he’s ready to see what those players can do in Sparta.
“I’m just thrilled to be in the gym and thrilled to see our kids,” Welch said. “We are going to experiment early. We play White County on Tuesday. I’ve got [junior] Krys Uselton returning at point guard. Then I’ll play all young people so it may not work out well for us on Tuesday.”
With so many players missing until football season concludes, Welch said he’s using the first two months of the season to get younger players some experience. Ideally, he’d like to have his team be ready for the second half of the season.
“I think it’ll be a lot like last year where you’ll try to be ready by January for sure,” Welch said. “We’ll use this early part to experiment. We’ve got 23 kids and 10 of them are freshmen. What happens from now until January is you’re looking for the next guys to step up and play and have fun. We have eight kids who aren’t in football right now. It’s hard to even go play pickup at this point.”
Looking for the roster, there will be three new faces on this year’s roster. Senior Jakobe Thomas is expected to join Tullahoma once football season concludes, while juniors Brody Melton and KeiShawn Cummings are also slated to join the basketball team. All three players are expected to play forwards and help the Wildcats inside the paint.
“What few days that we’ve had those guys in practice, they’ve been great,” Welch said. “It gives us added depth. Our major weakness last year was when teams put up shots, we had trouble was getting it off the backboard. We should be better at that aspect this year.”
Tipoff of the girls’ game on Tuesday is scheduled for 6 p.m. The boys contest will then start 15 minutes after the girls matchup concludes.