Tullahoma sports has been busy this year with multiple state runs, many state medalists and many memories throughout the year. Here are the top ten moments from 2022’s sports.
Girls Wrestling makes national history
The Tullahoma Lady Wildcat wrestling team didn’t just make school history, they made national history. The Lady Wildcats participated in the first ever sanctioned girls state duals state championships. The Lady Wildcats drew a tough opponent and were pitted against Rossview High School and lost in the first round 54-12, but battled in the third place bout against Cleveland High School and lost by one point, 33-32.
Wrestling sports six state medalist
The Tullahoma wrestling teams had a combined 20 wrestlers qualify for the state tournament, and six came home with hardware. Isabel Petty, Olivia Hogan, Laken Potter and Payton Agnell all had a spot on the girls’ state podium. Jerzy Hendrix and Cody Agnell stepped onto the podium for the boys’ team.
Petty and Hogan placed fourth in their weight classes. Potter placed sixth in the 107 weight class. Payton Agnell placed fourth in the 100 pound weight class.
As juniors, Cody Agnell and Hendrix put their names on the state medalist wall. Agnell placed fifth in the 145 weight class, and Hendrix placed fourth in the 152 weight class.
Softball breaks streak
The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats recorded their first victory in over a year. The Lady ‘Cats run-ruled the Spring Hill Lady Raiders 16-4. During the four-inning game, Madison Goad went 3-for-3 at the plate with five RBI. Alazae Griffin, Ragan Norman and Goad all walked the tour of the bases after hitting the ball over the fence.
Slide into State
For the first time since 2013, the Tullahoma Wildcat baseball team made a run at state. The Wildcats run-ruled the Upperman Bees 16-6 to become region champions for the first time since 2005. The ‘Cats went on to shut out the South-Doyle Cherokees 8-0 and punched their ticket to the state tournament. During the first round of the tournament, the Wildcats defeated the Tennessee High School Vikings 3-1. The ‘Cats were stunned by the Covington Chargers in the next round of the tournament and were put into the loser’s bracket. They met with the Vikings again, but could not overthrow the Vikings again.
TMS Wildcats Area champions
The Tullahoma Middle School baseball team made a state run after being named Area 6 champions. The Wildcats finished the regular season as the CTC champions and then became the CTC tournament champions for the second year in a row. The Wildcats defeated Coffee County Middle School 4-0 to hoist the CTC trophy. The Wildcats defeated the North Gators 8-0 to move onto sectionals. The Wildcats were knocked out from the state tournament in the sectionals round.
Storey, Duncan track stars in the 800m
Lily Storey and Brindley Duncan are both multisport athletes, but they made a name for themselves in the track and field world this year. On the high school level, Lily Storey placed first in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:18.70. Storey is looking to defend that title at the 2023 state championships.
As an eighth grader, Brindley Duncan had made a name for herself at East Middle School for breaking the school record at the beginning of the year. Duncan then set her mind to the TMSSA State Championships. Duncan took her place at the top of the podium and set a new state record during the state meet. She ran her 800 in just 2:26.67.
Tullahoma Little League brought new energy and growth
The Tullahoma Little League had a new atmosphere this season, with music concession and opening and closing ceremonies. The Red Sox defeated the Dodgers 10-7 for the tournament title. Following the title game, the major league teams were recognized with awards and certificated. Volunteers and players were recognized by the league President David Smith. Smith hopes to keep the energy alive and grow youth baseball in years to come.
Shovels dethrone Royals for men’s league crown
The Shelbyville Shovels were crowned the 2022 Tullahoma Men’s League Baseball champions after an 11-1 victory over the Royals. The teams played games all through the summer to lead up to a two week tournament.
Girls Cross Country heads to State
The Tullahoma High School Girls’ Cross Country team placed third in the TSSAA Division 1 Region 4A meet. Lily Storey placed sixth in the region and Uehlein placed seventh with a personal best of 20.58.
‘A new era’ begins with Sisk
At the beginning of 2022, the Tullahoma High School football team announced their new head coach. Coy Sisk stepped into the head coaching spot on Jan. 3. Sisk finished his first year with a 4-6 record and 3-5 in region. The Wildcats graduated seven seniors this season.