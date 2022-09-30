The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats swept the Franklin County Rebelettes 3-0 on senior night. The Lady ‘Cats dominated during the first set winning 25-19, then they were able to pull out a tight 25-22 win during the second set. The Lady Wildcats secured their victory with a 25-17 win in the third set.
Prior to the game on Wednesday night, the Tullahoma Lady Wildcats recognized their three seniors: Alivia Bowen, Gracie Anderson and Mikalah Sims. Each senior was given gifts and were recognized for their hard work throughout the years.
The Lady Wildcats dominated on the court. Alivia Bowen had a great showing for her senior night having six kills, three aces, four digs and two assists. Gracie Anderson also showed out on her big night with four kills, two aces, three digs, a block and an assist. Mikalah Sims had six digs as an outside hitter on her senior night.
Isabel Lidstrom led the team with kills, having 12 for the night. Lidstrom also had six digs and two aces. Lacee Barbeau had three kills for the night. She also had seven digs and one assist. Tullahoma’s Libero Olivia Spencer had 11 digs for the night. She also had two kills and assists and had once service ace. Emeri Saunders showed out with seven digs and five kills. She also had one solo block.
The Tullahoma setters both had a good night. Jada Spry had 15 assists, eight digs, four aces and one kill. Audrey Todaro had three digs and eight assists.
The Lady Wildcats wrapped up their regular season on the road against the Marshall County Lady Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 29. Results of this contest were unavailable at press time. The Lady ‘Cats will head to the district tournament on Oct. 3-4.