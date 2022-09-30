The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats swept the Franklin County Rebelettes 3-0 on senior night. The Lady ‘Cats dominated during the first set winning 25-19, then they were able to pull out a tight 25-22 win during the second set. The Lady Wildcats secured their victory with a 25-17 win in the third set.

Prior to the game on Wednesday night, the Tullahoma Lady Wildcats recognized their three seniors: Alivia Bowen, Gracie Anderson and Mikalah Sims. Each senior was given gifts and were recognized for their hard work throughout the years.

