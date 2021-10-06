The Tullahoma Lady Wildcat volleyball finished their regular season with a home match Thursday night against Giles County. The Wildcats swept the Bobcats with dominating wins. The Wildcats took the first set 25-6, the second set 25-12, and the third set 25-8.
The Lady Wildcats dominated the court Thursday night. Az’ja White had five kills for the Lady Wildcats. White also had four service aces. Isabell Lidstrom had one kill for the night. Carlie Baker was able to get three aces Thursday night.
Olivia Spencer had nine service aces for the Lady ‘Cats. Emeri Saunders had four aces and one kill on the back line for the Lady Wildcats.
Setter Audrey Todaro had one kill with a tip over the net. Todaro also had four aces and three assists. Anna Chamblee had one kill also. Chamblee assisted the team eight times against the Bobcats.
Alivia Bowen had five kills in the middle Thursday night. Bowen also had four aces. Gracie Anderson had four kills on the front line too.
‘Cats open district tourney with win
The Lady Wildcats started their trek to district with a match in Giles County Monday night against Marshall County. The Lady Wildcats went up against longtime rival Marshall County. During regular season, the Wildcats went all five sets with the Tigers, but were able to pull out a win.
The Lady ‘Cats were able to sweep the Tigers for their first district tournament win. The Lady Wildcats edged the Tigers 29-27 in the first set, and then won the second set 25-8. The Lady ‘Cats won their last set 25-12 to advance in the district tournament.
The Lady Wildcats were set to play Lawrence County Tuesday night. Results of this contest were not available at time of press.