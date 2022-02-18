The Tullahoma Wildcats defeated the Spring Hill Raiders 63-53. The Wildcats dominated the court the whole night having two twenty point quarters.
Tullahoma started off the game strong, putting up 20 points on the Raiders. Krystopher Uselton chalked up five points in the first quarter. Brody Melton and Joe Duncan both put up four points in the paint. Deandre Jenkins and Ethan Hargrove both floated the ball into the basket for two points. Ryan Scott drained a 3-pointer to end the quarter with the Wildcats doubling up their opponents 20-10 after one.
The Wildcats continued their roll into the second, chalking up another 12 points. Melton drove to the basket for half of the second period output, accounting for six points. Zavier Farrell, Scott and Duncan all worked in the paint for two points. The Wildcats held a commanding 32-18 advantage at halftime.
The Raiders made a comeback during the second half and were able to cut their deficit to four by the end of the third quarter. The Wildcats were held to single digits in the third. Scott, Hargrove and Jenkins all charged the basket for two points. Grant Chadwick drained a 3-pointer from the corner. The Wildcats clung to a 41-37 lead going into the final frame.
The Wildcats dominated throughout the fourth quarter. Scott and Jenkins chalked up four points in the paint. Melton worked on the block for two points. Hargrove drained two shots at the line, while Duncan drained one from the charity stripe. Uselton led the Wildcats in scoring down the stretch as he chalked up nine points during the final quarter. He set the tone for the fourth quarter run off with two drives to the basket. He drained three free throws then forced his way to the basket to finish off the game. The win advances Tullahoma in District 8AAA tournament play.
The Wildcats were set to host the Lincoln County Falcons on Friday, Feb. 18. Results of this competition were unavailable at press time. Check future editions for the recap.