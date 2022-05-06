The Tullahoma High School Wildcats have qualified for district tournament play after defeating the Spring Hill Raiders 4-1 in the play-in game.
D. J. Dillehay started on the rubber for the Wildcats. In six innings, he threw six strikeouts and only allowed one hit. Wade Collins relieved Dillehay in the seventh inning to close out the game.
The Raiders were able to catch an early lead during the top of the first inning.
Quent Mizer doubled to left field. Cole Taylor singled to Dillehay and reached second on an error. The run scored to put the Raiders ahead 1-0 going into the bottom of the first inning.
The Wildcats could not get a ball past the Raider’s outfield and had a quick three up, three down in the bottom of the first.
The ‘Cats were able to hold the Raiders scoreless during the top of the second. Dillehay struck out a batter for the first out. Evan Tomlin turned a double play at shortstop to put the Wildcats back on offense.
Ragan Tomlin grounded out to the first baseman. Brody Melton and Evan Tomlin both flew out up the middle.
The Raiders were still able to get baserunners off of walks and errors. Brody Melton made two plays at third base for two outs in the top of the third. Dillehay struck out the final batter to lead two runners stranded.
The ‘Cats still had no luck with their bats during the bottom of the third. Colton Emory grounded out to the pitcher for the first out. Jayden Eggleston lined out to center field. Owen Stroop struck out to end the third. The Raiders still led 1-0 going into four.
The Wildcats finally were able to get some runners on the bases during the bottom of the fourth. Joseph Duncan walked down the line to first base. Jayron Morris singled to right field. Ragan Tomin grounded into a fielder’s choice. Morris was out advancing to second, and Duncan scored to tie the game 1-1. Melton doubled to left field to score Tomlin and to put the Wildcats in the lead.
The Wildcats were able to hold the Raiders scoreless for the rest of the game.
The ‘Cats rallied during the bottom of the fifth to pad their lead. Eggleston singled up the middle. Dillehay took a hit and walked down the line to first base. Duncan doubled to score both Eggleston and Dillehay and put the Wildcats on top 4-1.
The teams were scoreless for the rest of the night.
The Wildcats were set to travel to Lincoln County to take on the Falcons in the second round of district play. Results of this game were unavailable at press time. Check future editions for the recap.