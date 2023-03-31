Tullahoma Wildcats Track & Field finished second out of eight schools at their first meet of the year in Franklin County this past Saturday.
The Tullahoma Girls team competed in 11 events. They won three and had seven top three finishes, excluding the winners. The events won by the ‘Cats were the 4x400-meter relay, the 800-meter run, and the 400. Lily Storey won the 800. She ran a time of two minutes, 27.57 seconds. Eleanor Fults won the 400. She ran a time of 1:02.53.
The 4x400 team finished with a time of 4:25.45. The competitors who placed top three for the ‘Cats were Sarah Eakin, Lexi Lester, Ellie Uehlein, the 4x800 relay, Karah Lawrence, and Ella Miller. Eakin placed in the 200 and the 400. Lester and Uehlein both placed in the 1600. Lawrence came in third in discus. Miller placed in shot put. The 4x800 team ran a time of 20:59.65 and finished second.
The Tullahoma Boys team competed in 18 events. They won four and had a top three finish, excluding winners, in nine of them. The Wildcats won the long jump, the 4x200-meter relay, the 110-meter hurdles, and the 300 hurdles. Zane Hopf won the long jump with an 18 feet, seven inches mark. Hopf also won the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.0 seconds. Xavier Farrell finished the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.60 seconds and won the event. The 4x200 team ran a time of 1:33.66, beating the next closes team by three seconds. The student athletes who placed top three for Tullahoma were Andrew Ewing, Lukas Price, Farrell, Hopf, the 4x100 relay, the 4x400 relay, Issac Williams, Lucus Willete, Tyler Donnelly, and Matt Swiger. Ewing placed in the 200, finishing just 23 tenths of a second behind the winner. Price finished third in the 1600. Farrell placed in the 110 hurdles. Hopf finished second in the 300 hurdles. Williams placed in the long jump. Willete and Donnelly were tied with one other competitor with the second best pole vault. Swiger finished third in discus, despite launching it 104 feet, two inches. Both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams finished second.
Tullahoma had a meet Thursday, but the results were not available by press time. The Wildcats have their next meet on Saturday, April 22 at Riverdale in Murfreesboro.