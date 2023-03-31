Tullahoma Wildcats Track & Field finished second out of eight schools at their first meet of the year in Franklin County this past Saturday.

The Tullahoma Girls team competed in 11 events. They won three and had seven top three finishes, excluding the winners. The events won by the ‘Cats were the 4x400-meter relay, the 800-meter run, and the 400. Lily Storey won the 800. She ran a time of two minutes, 27.57 seconds. Eleanor Fults won the 400. She ran a time of 1:02.53.