THS Baseball vs Spring Hill
Russell Smythia photo

The Tullahoma Wildcats won their last district game Tuesday against the Spring Hill Raiders 6-1. The victory guaranteed them first place in the district for the regular season.

At the start of the week the Wildcats were ranked 10th in the state by the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association for the class 3A. Lincoln County was number one in the state; however, those rankings came out before Lincoln fell to Page in district play this past week, leaving them a game behind the Wildcats as the ‘Cats sat at 9-1 in the district while Lincoln was at 8-2. Tullahoma holds the tiebreaker over Lincoln County for the district. Both teams had the same district record going into their games Tuesday. Tullahoma took care of their business and won, while Lincoln lost their game, meaning the ‘Cats are the outright winners of the district and the number-one seed in the upcoming tournament where Tullahoma hopes to repeat last year’s playoff success and make their way to the state championships. Last season the ‘Cats made it through district, region and sectionals and won their first state playoff game before bowing out in day-two of the tournament which was eventually won by Upperman – a team Tullahoma had beaten in regionals just a week before.

