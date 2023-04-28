The Tullahoma Wildcats won their last district game Tuesday against the Spring Hill Raiders 6-1. The victory guaranteed them first place in the district for the regular season.
At the start of the week the Wildcats were ranked 10th in the state by the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association for the class 3A. Lincoln County was number one in the state; however, those rankings came out before Lincoln fell to Page in district play this past week, leaving them a game behind the Wildcats as the ‘Cats sat at 9-1 in the district while Lincoln was at 8-2. Tullahoma holds the tiebreaker over Lincoln County for the district. Both teams had the same district record going into their games Tuesday. Tullahoma took care of their business and won, while Lincoln lost their game, meaning the ‘Cats are the outright winners of the district and the number-one seed in the upcoming tournament where Tullahoma hopes to repeat last year’s playoff success and make their way to the state championships. Last season the ‘Cats made it through district, region and sectionals and won their first state playoff game before bowing out in day-two of the tournament which was eventually won by Upperman – a team Tullahoma had beaten in regionals just a week before.
Baylan Tuten was on the mound for Tullahoma Tuesday and he threw a gem. Tuten went the distance and only threw 94 pitches. He stuck out nine batters and only allowed two hits. The two walks given up are how the only run scored for the Raiders. The two walks were followed by a single and then a sacrifice fly in the 2nd inning. After that, Tuten only allowed one baserunner the rest of the game.
The Wildcats gave Tuten early run support. They plated three runs in the 1st. After two quick outs to start the game, Andre Fulmer drew a walk. That was followed by back to back singles from Evan Tomlin and Colton Emory. With the bases loaded, Jayron Morris took a pitch off of his hand to walk in a run. Mason Bratcher put the ball in play during the next at bat and good things happened. The Raiders’ third baseman committed a throwing error that allowed two runners to score. The ‘Cats added one more run in the 4th and two more in the 6th.
Tullahoma travels to Nolensville for their last regular season game Monday.