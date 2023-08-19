IMG_2636.JPG

The Tullahoma high school volleyball team opened the season up this past week by winning their first two matches in straight sets.

The first game of the year was Tuesday when the Wildcats hosted Coffee County. They won the first set 25-20, the second set 25-18 and the third set 25-20. During the match, Jada Spry racked up 13 assists, had three aces, and seven digs. She led the team in assists. Emeri Saunders and Olivia Spencer led the team with nine digs each. Saunders also had six kills and one assist. Spencer added six aces to her line, which also led the team. Another notable stat line from the game was Izzy Lidstrom, who had eight kills, one ace, and five digs. Alaisha Bowen led the team with one block. She filled out the stat sheet with one dig, one ace, and three kills. Although she did not lead in a category, Lacee Barbeau had a good game as well, getting six kills and six digs.

