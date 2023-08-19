The Tullahoma high school volleyball team opened the season up this past week by winning their first two matches in straight sets.
The first game of the year was Tuesday when the Wildcats hosted Coffee County. They won the first set 25-20, the second set 25-18 and the third set 25-20. During the match, Jada Spry racked up 13 assists, had three aces, and seven digs. She led the team in assists. Emeri Saunders and Olivia Spencer led the team with nine digs each. Saunders also had six kills and one assist. Spencer added six aces to her line, which also led the team. Another notable stat line from the game was Izzy Lidstrom, who had eight kills, one ace, and five digs. Alaisha Bowen led the team with one block. She filled out the stat sheet with one dig, one ace, and three kills. Although she did not lead in a category, Lacee Barbeau had a good game as well, getting six kills and six digs.
The team built off of the momentum from Tuesday, when they travelled to Shelbyville on Thursday. They won in straight sets again with the scores of: 25-12, 25-10 and 25-12. Spencer led the team in digs again, this time with 23. She also had five assists and three aces to go along with them. Spry led the team with assists again, as she had 21. She served 23 times in the match, and had five aces. Spry also had nine digs. Saunders and Lidstrom led the team in kills with 10 each. Lidstrom also had an ace. Saunders added 12 digs and an ace of her own to the stat sheet. Bowen led the team in blocks for the second straight game with her one block. Bowen added four kills and five digs to her line Thursday. Barbeau had another good game as well, with five kills and two aces.
The Lady Wildcats look to continue their perfect start to the season Tuesday when they host Columbia Central. The JV match will start at 5:30 p.m. with the Varsity match following.