The Tullahoma Wrestling program suffered a huge financial loss over the past two years because their biggest fundraiser has been cancelled. With the loss of their Bonnaroo funds, the wrestling team is having to find new events. They will be participating at the Coffee County Fair from Sept. 18 through the 25. With a permanent fair booth, the wrestling program plans to use this as a fundraiser for many years to come.
The wrestling program will be raising money that goes toward equipment like a new wall-to-wall mat for the gym, travel expenses, and entry fees.
“Unfortunately Bonnaroo was a big hit to us not being able to have it, but we have the fair starting on Sept. 18. We have a food booth out there. We are hoping that we can make some money there,” Girls Head Coach Jenna Morris said. “In that same weekend we are sending some people from our program up to work at the Pilgrimage festival.”
The elementary wrestling season is right around the corner. Practices for all of the wrestling teams have started and the Tullahoma program continues to keep growing. This year’s elementary program had over 80 kids and the high school program is projected to have around 60 wrestlers.
For more information about the wrestling program and how to support them, reach out to the Tullahoma Take Down Club on Facebook.