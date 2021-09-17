The Tullahoma Cross Country teams have been busy this fall. They have attended five events already including the Cookeville Jamboree, Voyles Classic, Henry Horton State Park meet, Warrior Invitational and the Fayetteville Invitational.
The Tullahoma teams started off their year strong at the Cookeville Jamboree. The Wildcats brought home a total of 12 medals. The middle school girls’ team also excelled, placing four runners place in the top ten and taking home the top three spots. Brindley Duncan placed first and Katie Grace Nichols and Jossalyn Garcia followed right behind her. The middle school boys didn’t disappoint either, claiming three spots in the top ten. Gage Allen took home silver, coming up just seconds short of first place. Alex Miller came in two minutes later in fourth place. Andrew Carmack placed eighth.
The high school team had a little more competition. Ellie Uehlein and Lexi Lester placed in the top ten. Andrew Brown, Brady Welch, and Brayden Johnson all placed in the top 20.
At least one of the Tullahoma High School girls have placed in the top 20 each race. Lexi Lester placed 18th at the Voyles Classic. Coming up just behind Lester, Sarah Eakin placed 21st. At the Henry Horton State Park MSCCA meet, Ellie Uehlein placed fourth. Her time was 23:22.13. The Lady ‘Cats had two others place in the top ten. Lexi Lester and Sarah Eakin placed ninth and 10th.
The boys are keeping up too. Senior Andrew Brown placed 27th during the Henry Horton State Park meet. Sophomore Brayden Johnson is staying steady in his time. Johnson placed 44th during the Horton race. Sophomore Brady Welch has been making moves to the top by increasing his time.
Saturday, Sept. 11, the team traveled to Murfreesboro to participate in the Warrior Invitational. Ellie Uehlein placed 18th and Lexi Lester came in right behind her. Jordyn Spry came in 25th place, and Sarah Eakin took 32nd.
The Tullahoma Middle School team just competed in the Warrior Classic along with the high school program. Brindley Duncan placed third, running 2 miles in 12:24.04. Jossalyn Garcia came home with 10th place, and Katie Grace Nichols placed 28th. Gage Allen placed 7th out of 146 runners at the Warrior meet running 13:33.16. Alex Miller came in 10th running a 13:46.59 in Murfreesboro Sept. 11. For the high school girls, Ellie Uehlein and Lexi Lester placed in the top 20.
The TMS girls all placed in the top 10 during Tuesday’s meet at Don Davidson Park in Fayetteville. Bridley Duncan brought home the gold and Jossalyn Garcia placed took home bronze. On the boys side, Alex Miller earned a first place finish, followed by Gage Allen at second and Andrew Carmack at fifth place. Overall there were six runners who placed in the Top 20 at Fayetteville for the boys.
The Tullahoma Cross Country programs will participate in the Huntland Invitational in Winchester next Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m.