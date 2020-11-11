Once football season officially concludes, two Tullahoma players will have one last opportunity to showcase their skills.
Both Tyreek Nard and Jakobe Thomas were selected to take part in the 2020 East-West All-Star Combine on Dec. 9. The event is organized by the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association (T.A.C.A) and will take place at Oakland High School in Murfreesboro. The combine is replacing the annual East-West All-Start Football Classic this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of the key reasons for staging our annual East-West All-Star football game has always been to help senior players showcase their talents and skills to college coaches in order to earn a scholarship,” explained T.A.C.A. Executive Director Bill Marbet in a press release. “That all-star event has given the state’s best seniors one final opportunity to impress college coaches with their abilities on the gridiron. It is our hope that the East-West All-Star Combine will accomplish the same goal."
Both Nard and Thomas were selected as members of the East Team. CPA’s Ingle Martin and Mt. Juliet’s Trey Perry will be leading the respective coaching staffs.
On the defensive end, Nard has been troublesome to opponents and leads the Wildcats in tackles for loss with 10 on the year. He has added a pair of sacks and additionally has a fumble recovery. Tullahoma’s defense is allowing 10.3 points per game and limiting opponents to just under 80 rushing yards per contest.
Thomas, who is a semifinalist for the Tennessee Titans Class 4A Mr. Football Award, has been electric for the Wildcats this year. In nine games, he has scored 19 touchdowns for Tullahoma this season.
Thomas leads the Wildcats in rushing, after carrying the ball 69 times for 640 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has added five receiving scores on 19 catches for 341 yards. He’s additionally returned two punts for touchdowns.
More than 100 of the state’s premier senior players were invited to compete in the combine this year. According to a release from the T.A.C.A, players will be tested and timed in nearly a dozen different categories which college coaches specifically use to help determine who they target for scholarship offers.
The combine results will be posted on HUDL and players will then compose their own highlight video to send to recruiters.