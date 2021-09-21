It will be a clash of titans this Friday night on W.C. “Dub” Cooper Field as the state’s number two and three teams battle with Region 5 supremacy on the line.
In a game pegged as one of the marquise gridiron tilts across the state, undefeated and second-ranked Tullahoma is set to play host to third-ranked Pearl-Cohn on homecoming night.
Pearl-Cohn is 5-0 overall this year and received two first-place votes in this week’s Association Press Top 10 poll for 4A. The Firebirds are coming off a huge 48-0 region win over the Lawrence County Wildcats.
The Wildcats are rolling off of a 49-10 victory over the Creek Wood Red Hawks in Charlotte this past week. The Tullahoma Wildcats are currently 4-0 overall after beating Shelbyville 28-14, Coffee County 38-7, and number-eight ranked Marshall County 28-20. As for common opponents, the squads share only Creek Wood in common with Pearl Cohn blanking them 35-0 one week before Tullahoma blew them out in a weather-shortened game last week.
The winner will maintain a leg up in the region rankings in what is shaping up to be a three-horse race between Tullahoma, Pearl Cohn and undefeated Montgomery Central. Each region places four teams into the state playoffs with the top two seeds in each region earning home games the first round.
Homecoming festivities are set to start at 6 p.m. with kick off to follow at 7 p.m.