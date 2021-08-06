In memory of two hard outstanding football players, this past week the hard work on the gridiron paid off. Two seniors, Justus Chadwick and JT Taylor, have earned the honor this year.
Justus Chadwick has been chosen to wear Eli Grow’s number 8 for this football season. Chadwick has been ranked as one of the top 100 kickers/punters in the Class of 2022. Chadwick has attended many camps in the off season to sharpen his abilities.
“I just hope to show out and preform in this jersey and honor his legacy,” Chadwick said.
“I never thought I would be wearing this because I was just a kicker.”
Eli Grow was a senior when he passed away in 2016. The 17-year-old was the captain of the football team. Grow is remembered for being self-driven and determined. Eli Grow committed to playing at Mississippi College Choctaw, a division-two school. Eli Grow’s last tweet was two days before his tragic accident. Grow tweeted, “Never take anything for granted”.
Eli Grow is honored through the Tullahoma football team by having his number worn by the hardest working player of the year.
In honor of their late son, the Grow family has made the Eli Grow Foundation. The foundation wants to make a turf field at the high school that is covered so that all sports at the school can use it. The foundation is one day hoping to make a facility to support the five surrounding counties also.
“It’s always great and special to see the number back on the field. Justus is a very talented young man,” the Grow’s said.
JT Taylor will be wearing Jason Few’s number 66 this season. JT Taylor has been a center for the Tullahoma football team. Taylor has played all four years of high school for the football team. Taylor has been a starter since he was a sophomore.
“[Taylor] has not missed a day, done everything we have asked and proved himself tremendously,” Head Coach John Olive said when announcing the winner of the jersey.
“I am extremely blessed to be recognized by the coaches and staff members as a hard worker. I am extremely thankful to be wearing this jersey. I am really thankful beyond words,” Taylor said.
Jason Few was a lineman for the Tullahoma High school team. Few’s jersey had been retired but was taken out of retirement for the years where a lineman has worked hard enough to deserve it. Jason Few was told his career was over by doctors when he had injured his ankle. Few did not take that lightly. Few worked through his injury. Jason Few was killed in an accident involving a train in December of 1988.
The Tullahoma Football team encourages their players to become hard workers like Grow and Few. The football team will continue the legacy of Grow and Few and their hard work.