The Tullahoma Middle School Boys soccer team was crowned the Central Tennessee Conference tournament champions. The team also had an undefeated record during regular season play.
The Wildcats started the tournament off with a match against the Franklin County Rebels. The Wildcats were able to keep the ball at their feet for most of the second half, and defeated the Rebels 5-1. Dylan Honorato had a hat trick for the Wildcats during the first game.
The ‘Cats were set to play in the championship game against Harris Middle School. The Wildcats had defeated Harris two times during the regular season. The Wildcats went back and forth with the Harris Eagles, but could not finish a shot. The game was tied 0-0 at halftime.
The Wildcats were able to get a direct kick on their offensive half. Chase Dodson stepped up to the challenge and booted the ball to the six yard line where it bounced over the goalkeeper’s head to score the Wildcats only goal. Jack Hill had a clean sheet in the goal for the Wildcats, and the ‘Cats defeated the Eagles 1-0 to take the title.
The Wildcats ended their regular season with a 9-0-1 record to become CTC regular season champions and went undefeated during tournament play to become CTC tournament champions.
Jude Smith, Gage Allen, Chase Dodson, Eli Martinez and Dylan Honorato were recognized as all tournament players.