The Tullahoma Wildcats defeated the Lawrence County Wildcats 56-46 during their district game Friday night. Krystopher Uselton led the Wildcats to victory with 30 points and went nine-for-12 at the free throw line.
The Tullahoma Wildcats started off the game with a 10-point lead. Uselton chalked one-third of his game-high point 30 points in the first quarter splashing a pair from around the arch and two more in the paint. Jacob Dixon drained a 3-pointer for the Wildcats. Brody Melton and Deandre Jenkins worked in the paint for two points each. Tullahoma led Lawrence County 17-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Tullahoma added another 10 points to the board during the second quarter. Uselton drove to the basket for two points. Dixon and Uselton both drained 3-pointers. Jenkins worked in the paint for another two points. The Lawrence County Wildcats trailed 27-18.
Uselton had a 3-point play to start the third quarter. He drove to the basket again for two more points. Ethan Hargrove launched one outside the arch for three points. Joe Duncan floated the ball into the basket for a deuce. Tullahoma kept the lead 37-28 going into the finale.
Tullahoma wrapped up the game with a 19 point quarter. Dixon shot for three points again. Melton put up two points. Xavier Farrell chalked up four points in the paint. Uselton put up 10 points for the Wildcats. He drove to the basket for an “and-one”. Uselton made eight free throws during the final quarter.
The Tullahoma Wildcats will travel to Lincoln County Thursday, Feb 10. They will host the Coffee County Raiders Friday, Feb. 11. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.