Three Tullahoma basketball players received district honors this past week for their play on the hardwood.
Krys Uselton stacked honors as he was named to the All-District team and was also named All-Tournament.
Teammate Brody Melton was named All-District.
Meanwhile, for the Lady Wildcats, Lucy Nutt was also awarded multiple honors as she was named to the All-District Team as well as the All-Tournament team.
The squads ended district play with a split this past week as the Wildcats nipped Lawrence County while Page knocked off the Lady Wildcats. Both squads have advanced to the regional tournament.