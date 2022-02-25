Brody Melton

 Erin Douglas photo

Three Tullahoma basketball players received district honors this past week for their play on the hardwood.

Krys Uselton stacked honors as he was named to the All-District team and was also named All-Tournament.

Teammate Brody Melton was named All-District.

Meanwhile, for the Lady Wildcats, Lucy Nutt was also awarded multiple honors as she was named to the All-District Team as well as the All-Tournament team.

The squads ended district play with a split this past week as the Wildcats nipped Lawrence County while Page knocked off the Lady Wildcats. Both squads have advanced to the regional tournament.