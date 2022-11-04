The West Middle School Lady Bobcats defeated the Harris Middle School Eaglettes 40-26 Tuesday night. The Lady Bobcats held a 17 point lead going into the final quarter.
Faith Vincent led the Lady Bobcats to victory with 11 points. Lily Morris also racked up double digits with 10 points.
The Lady Bobcats were able to take a 7-6 lead in the first quarter. Madalin Lidstrom and Morris drove to the basket for two points each. Emerald Tillman put the ball in the basket for two. Then she was fouled on another drive and drained one free throw.
The Lady Bobcats kept their momentum going into the second quarter. Tillman put up four points. Vincent and Morris drained a free throw each. Zoie Roberts made a shot in the paint, then drew a foul on another drive to the basket for one point at the line. At halftime, the Lady Bobcats led 16-11.
The Lady ‘Cats were on a roll in the third quarter, scoring 17 points. Vincent had six points in the quarter with two shots in the paint and two free throws. Morris added five points with two shots under the basket and another at the foul line. Lidstrom, Roberts and Lizzy Sharpton both chalked up two points. The Lady Bobcats lead 33-16 going into the final quarter.
The Lady ‘Cats added another seven points to their lead during the fourth quarter. Vincent drove to the basket for four points. Morris laid the ball into the hoop for two. Tillman drained a single free throw to end the game.
The Lady Bobcats will play host to South Middle School on Nov. 7. Girls’ tipoff is set for 6 p.m. The boys’ game will follow the conclusion of the girls contest.