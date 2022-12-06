Faith Vincent

Faith Vincent

 Erin Douglas photo

The Tullahoma middle schools collided in their cross city rivalry game on Thursday night, with the West Lady Bobcats defeating the East Lady Panthers 42-23.

Faith Vincent led the Lady Bobcats to victory with 16 points. Harper McShea and Aaliyah Morris each had six points for the Lady Panthers.

Genia Hickerson

Genia Hickerson

Tags

Recommended for you