The Tullahoma middle schools collided in their cross city rivalry game on Thursday night, with the West Lady Bobcats defeating the East Lady Panthers 42-23.
Faith Vincent led the Lady Bobcats to victory with 16 points. Harper McShea and Aaliyah Morris each had six points for the Lady Panthers.
McShea put her six points on the board during the first quarter. Morris had a shot under the basket for two points.
The West Lady Bobcats gained their lead in the first quarter. Faith Vincent drained a 3-pointer to start the game. She then drove to the basket for two and drained a shot at the free throw line. Kenzie Farrell had a shot under the basket for two points and another shot at the line for one point. Zoie Roberts tacked on two points. The Lady Bobcats led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Bobcats added 10 points to their lead in the second quarter. Faith Vincent drove to the basket for two, then drained a shot from behind the arc. Addison Vincent and Lily Morris had two points in the paint. Madalin Lidstrom added a point to the board with a shot from the foul line. The Lady Bobcats were able to hold the Lady Panthers to just three points during the second quarter.
Hayden Roberts added two points to the board under the basket. Breanna Black drained a free throw for the Lady Panthers. The Lady Panthers trailed 21-11 at halftime.
The Lady Bobcats picked up the pace in the third quarter and added 15 points to their lead. Lidstrom drained two shots from behind the 3-point line. Lizzy Sharpton added three points to the board from beyond the arc. Faith Vincent drove to the basket for four points. Adelina Peterson added two points to the board with a shot in the paint.
The Lady Panthers put eight points on the board during the third quarter. Brindley Duncan drained a 3-pointer. Aaliyah Morris and Hayden Roberts chalked up two points each. Genia Hickerson drained one shot at the charity stripe.
The Lady Bobcats led 36-19 going into the final frame. Lidstrom drained another 3-pointer for West. Zoie Roberts drove to the basket for two points. Faith Vincent canned one shot at the line.
The Lady Panthers were held to four points in the fourth. Duncan drained two shots at the free throw line. Aaliyah Morris put the ball into the basket from under the net for two.
The Lady Panthers are set to host the Warren County Lady Pioneers on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Lady Bobcats will travel to Shelbyville to take on the Harris Eaglettes on the same night. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.