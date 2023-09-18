vincent-turner-09142023.jpg

Motlow State Community College has announced Vincent Turner as its new Athletics Director, effective Sept. 1.

Turner comes to Motlow from Delta College, a NJCAA Division II school in Michigan, where he was head men’s basketball coach. Before his time at Delta, Turner was the head boys’ basketball coach at Northwest High School in Clarksville. During his 20 years of coaching basketball, Turner has had stops at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, Fredrick Douglass High School, and Wayne County Community College.

