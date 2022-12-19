motlow Raymon Adams .jpg

Raymon Adams

The Motlow men’s basketball team held an eight-point lead with three minutes to play, only to see it evaporate as the Calhoun (AL) Community College Warhawks beat the Bucks 83-79 Friday night at Copperweld Arena.

Motlow (4-11, 1-5) will now break for the holidays. The second half of the season begins on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, with the men hosting the Fisk University JV at 5:30 p.m. at Copperweld Arena. TCCAA conference play resumes with both Motlow teams hosting Columbia State on Saturday, Jan. 14.