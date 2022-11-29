Morgan Carr

 Erin Douglas photo

The Warren County Lady Pioneers doubled up the Tullahoma Lady Wildcats Thursday night as Tullahoma struggled to keep the ball in their possession and fell behind quickly. The result was the Lady Pioneers defeated the Lady Wildcats 56-27.

Morgan Carr led the Lady Wildcats with 10 points. Carr chalked up three of the Lady ‘Cats points in the first quarter with a shot from the arch. Lucy Nutt drove to the basket for two points. McLayne Bobo drained a single free throw.

McLayne Bobo

