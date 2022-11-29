The Warren County Lady Pioneers doubled up the Tullahoma Lady Wildcats Thursday night as Tullahoma struggled to keep the ball in their possession and fell behind quickly. The result was the Lady Pioneers defeated the Lady Wildcats 56-27.
Morgan Carr led the Lady Wildcats with 10 points. Carr chalked up three of the Lady ‘Cats points in the first quarter with a shot from the arch. Lucy Nutt drove to the basket for two points. McLayne Bobo drained a single free throw.
The Lady Pioneers came out hot scoring 14 points in the first quarter with Kyra Perkins and Brienne Kelsey scoring six points each. Warren County led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Wildcats gained their points in the second quarter from the free throw line. Alivia Bowen and Nijah Gibbs both drained three shots at the line. Bobo and Carr each had one point on the line.
The Lady Pioneers added 11 points to their lead. The Lady Wildcats trailed 25-14 at the end of the first half.
The Lady Pioneers put 17 points on the board in the third quarter with Sable Winfree and Perkins chalking up six points.
Tullahoma was stunted in the third quarter with Isabella Lidstrom scoring just two points at the line for the Lady ‘Cats. The Lady Wildcats trailed by over two dozen going into the final quarter.
Perkins was still eager to score and tacked on another six points to the Lady Pioneers score.
The Lady Wildcats chalked up 12 points. Carr drained two 3-pointers. Taylor Anthony and Bobo drove to the basket for two points. Alaisha Bowen tacked on one point from the line to finish the game.
Tullahoma is set to travel to their cross-country rivals Coffee County on Friday, Dec. 2. The Lady Wildcats and Lady Raiders will tip off at 6 p.m. with the Wildcats and Red Raiders bout taking place after.