Tullahoma middle schools now have the option to join a middle school swim team, thanks to a vote from the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education.
At its last meeting, the Tullahoma school board voted unanimously (Amy Dodson absent) to approve the addition of middle school swim as a club sport for the district.
According to Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens, the board approved adding club swim at the high school level in February for the 2021-2022 school year. The addition of the middle school club swim would also apply to this current school year and begin in the spring semester.
Stephens said in previous years, the addition of club swim was approved without the distinction between the middle and high school levels.
The middle school club swim joins nine other club sports at the middle school level: cross-country, tennis, soccer, golf, volleyball, baseball, softball, bowling and bass fishing.
High school club sports are bass fishing and swimming.
The middle school wrestling program is affiliated with Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), so it does not fall under the club sport jurisdiction, according to TCS Communications Specialist Zach Birdsong.