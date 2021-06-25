The road to the 2021 gridiron season continued as the Tullahoma Wildcats traveled to Shelbyville for a seven-on-seven jamboree, their performance leaving their head coach calling for playmakers to step up if they want a repeat of their historic run last season.
The Wildcats started their day against the Warren County Pioneers, who they also scrimmaged against last week in McMinnville. Just as was the case in their first meeting, Tullahoma hit the field running. The Wildcats scored first on a long pass from starting quarterback Ryan Scott.
The Tullahoma defense was able to feed off of the offensive energy by stalling the Warren County offense. The ‘Cats claimed a 13-12 in the opening scrimmage versus the Pioneers. However, the rest of their day was a bit more complicated, beginning with their battle of 5A foe Page High School. Page’s 2020 campaign was ended last year when they suffered a 43-7 loss in the first round of the state playoffs against Hillsboro.
Tullahoma, which boasted an undefeated regular season last year before being nipped in the state quarterfinals 15-14 by Nolensville, was able to put up two touchdowns against Page. But, their offensive output was not enough to get the win as the Patriots claimed a 20-12 victory.
With a quick break in between matchups, Tullahoma returned to the gridiron to take on the Creek Wood Redhawks, the Charlotte-based squad also playoff team last season. The Wildcats were unable to solve the riddle of the Redhawk defense until the final play of the scrimmage when Reagan Tomlin made a leaping catch for a touchdown. However, by that point it was too little too late as the ‘Cats fell 13-6.
After taking a pair on the chin, Tullahoma bounced back with a 7-0 win over 6A Rockvale, the Rockets being one of the newest teams out of Rutherford County. The sole score of the game came when Ryan Scott connected with wide open Brody Melton in the middle to score a touchdown, accounting for the winning margin.
After an hour lunch, the teams were back on the gridiron. Tullahoma took on Shelbyville in the first round of the tournament. The teams will kick off their seasons against one another in Shelbyville on Aug. 19. The Wildcats started off their run of 12 straight wins last season by polishing off the Eagles 38-13.
That loss may have been entrenched in the minds of the Shelbyville players as they exacted a small measure of revenge by beating Tullahoma and ending their day by a score of 13-6.
While Tullahoma has high aspirations for this season given they are returning many players from last year’s powerhouse, Coach John Olive voiced some concern about his team’s outing in Shelbyville Wednesday.
“There are a lot of things we need to fix,” the coach revealed in his early assessment of his squad’s performance. “One of the things is we need some playmakers.”
The Wildcats will continue with their progress after the TSSAA mandated dead period. Starting back practice on July 12, the Wildcats will be back together and padded up. Scrimmages and practices have been without full pads to this point. The Tullahoma Wildcats will also be hosting a youth camp from July 12-14 from 9 a.m. to noon. The team will then transition from morning to afternoon practices and start focusing on the fall season ahead.