Despite the rain, the Tullahoma Adult Baseball League was able to get two days of competition in, wrapping up the fourth week of play this past Thursday.
Reds edge White Sox 6-5
After trailing for the majority of the contest, and down 4-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, the Reds got a spark, plating five runs in the bottom of the fifth and using that capture a 6-5 win over the White Sox Thursday.
Logan Burt drove in three runs for the Reds, while Travis Tikell and Dylan Legeune each drove in a run. Tyler Wright and Grey Alexander each had a pair of hits for the Reds.
Alexander tossed the complete game for the Reds on the mound, picking up the win. In six innings, he allowed five runs, only one of which was earned, on seven hits and three walks, while striking out five batters.
Jacobs picks up first win of year
Jacobs plated five runs in the bottom of the second and used that to hold on for its first win of the season, beating the Blue Jays 6-4 Thursday.
Michael Lynch and Joe Seabolt each drove in two runs for Jacobs. Seabolt also collected two hits in the victory including a double.
Brett DaCosta got the start for Jacobs on the mound, pitching an inning. DaCosta gave up a run on two hits.
Brian Edwards threw the remaining three innings for Jacobs and picked up the win. He allowed three runs, two of which were earned, on three hits and three walks, while striking three batters.
Rockies beat Royals 13-7
The Rockies scored nine runs in the first two innings and used that to capture a 13-7 victory over the Royals Thursday.
J.D. Parker drove in four runs for the Rockies, while Justin Reese and Cody Lynch scored two runs. Parker Gunn and Derek Bowles each drove in a run as well for the Rockies.
Reed Emerson got the start on the mound for the Rockies. In two innings, he allowed six runs on seven hits and a pair of walks.
Parker pitched the final two innings for the Rockies, giving up an unearned run and a hit, while striking out two batters.
White Sox down Blue Jays 7-1
The White Sox scored seven runs in the first two innings and used that to pick up a 7-1 victory over the Blue Jays Wednesday.
Shandon Hill drove in a pair of runs for the White Sox, while Jalen Swain, Tyler Cavender and Zach Holder each had an RBI.
Jacob Holder pitched four innings and picked up the win for the White Sox. He allowed one run on two hits and three walks, while striking out seven batters.
Zach Holder tossed the final inning for the White Sox, giving up three walks and struck out two batters.
Cubs no-hit Reds 12-0
After plating a run in the top of the first inning, the Cubs hammered out 11 more scores in the second, running away with a 12-0 no-hit victory Wednesday.
Jacob Price, Troy Stickler and Wesley Griggs all drove in a pair of runs for the Cubs in the win. Price and Stickler each had two hits for the Cubs on Wednesday.
Cam Price and Addison Woods each pitched two innings for the Cubs combining for the no-hitter. Price struck out two batters, while Woods struck out one.
Rockies blank Jacobs
The Rockies spread out 10 runs through five innings, going on to capture a 10-0 victory over Jacobs Wednesday.
Parker Gunn and Adrien Adams each drove in two runs for the Rockies. Derek Bowles, J.D. Parker, Michael Buck, AJ Parker and Cody Lynch each had an RBI in the win.
AJ Parker made the start for the Rockies and picked up the victory. In two innings, he allowed a hit and struck out two batters. Gunn tossed the final three innings for the Rockies, giving up two hits and three walks, while striking out five batters.