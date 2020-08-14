Week six is in the books for the Tullahoma Adult Baseball League. Below are the scores from this past week of play.
Rockies down Cubs
After a tightly contested two innings of play, the Rockies broke the game open with nine runs in the final two innings, going on to pick up a 14-5 Thursday win over the Cubs.
Reed Emerson and Cody Lynch each drove in three runs for the Rockies in the victory. Parker Gunn added two RBI, while Derek Bowles, AJ Parker and Michael Buck each drove in a run.
Gunn also tossed a complete game for the Rockies. In four innings, he allowed five runs, three of which were earned, on eight hits and two walks, while striking out four batters.
Reds rally for win
With the score tied at six entering the top of the fourth inning, the Reds plated five runs in the bottom half of the frame, using that to capture an 11-7 win over Jacobs Thursday.
Logan Burt drove in three runs for the Reds in the victory. Matthew Wright, Jay Phillips and Travis Tikell each had two RBI, while Tyler Wright and Dillon Taylor both drove in a run.
Taylor also got the start and the win for the Reds on the mound. In three innings, he allowed six runs, four of which were earned on seven hits and four walks, while striking out two batters.
Wright pitched the final inning for the Reds, giving up a run on a hit and a walk, while striking out a batter.
Royals score 8-2 win
The Royals plated a pair of runs in the first inning and then added six more scores in the final two frames to capture an 8-2 Thursday victory over the White Sox.
JJ Webster drove in four runs for the Royals in the win. Jake Long added two RBI, while Chris Ewing and Jason Waller each drove in a run.
Stephen Maccarino tossed the complete game for the Royals on the mound. In five innings, he allowed two runs, one of which was earned, on five hits and a pair of walks, while striking out two batters.
Blue Jays notch 14-5 win
After plating three runs in the top of the first inning, the Blue Jays put up 11 runs in the final three innings, using that to capture a 14-5 win over the Reds Tuesday.
Brandon Ward drove in four of the Blue Jays’ runs in the victory, including hitting a two-run triple. Bohdi Tate had three RBI in the win, while Jonathan Ray and Michael Liggett each drove in two runs.
Ward got the start and picked up the win for the Blue Jays. In three innings, he allowed three runs, two of which were earned, on three hits and two walks, while striking out four batters.
Randal Youngblood tossed the final two innings for the Blue Jays. He surrendered two runs on two hits and a walk, while striking out five batters.
Walk-off leads Royals to victory
After trailing 8-4 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, the Royals were able to plate five runs in the frame, edging out the Cubs 9-8 Tuesday.
Clark Carden scored the game-winning hit for the Royals, singling to centerfield and plating Matthew Satterfield. Jeff Riddle, Jason Waller and Derrick Reese all drove in two runs for the Royals in the victory, while Carden and Jake Long each had an RBI.
Waller homered for the Royals, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Luke Davidson homered twice for the Cubs Tuesday, hitting a solo home run in the top of the third inning and then adding a two-run homer in the top of the fourth.
Long got the start on the mound for the Royals. In three innings, he allowed five runs on seven hits and a pair of walks, while striking out two batters.
Tyler Prosser tossed the final two innings for the Royals, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk, while striking out four batters.
Rockies beat White Sox
The Rockies plated four runs in the first two innings and added one more score in the fifth and that was enough for them to pick up a 5-1 win over the White Sox Tuesday.
J.D. Parker and Reed Emerson each drove in two runs for the Rockies in the victory. Jonathan Pearson added an RBI in the win.
Parker also got the start on the mound and tossed the complete game for the Rockies. In five innings, he allowed an unearned run, two hits and a walk, while striking out four batters.