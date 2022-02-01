The Tullahoma Wildcats defeated the Raiders 56-50 on homecoming night. Meanwhile, Wildcat Head Coach Jason Welch achieved 300 career wins with the homecoming victory.
Joe Duncan led the Wildcats to victory with 17 points during Friday night’s game.
The Wildcats started off with a strong lead. Duncan floated the ball into the basket for six points during the first quarter. Deandre Jenkins drove to the basket for two points. Ethan Hargrove drained a 3-pointer for the Wildcats. Tullahoma led 11-5 at the end of the first quarter.
The ‘Cats were full steam ahead during the second quarter. Krys Uselton and Homecoming King Brody Melton both chalked up five points. Xavier Farrell, Jenkins and Duncan all worked inside to get two points each. Grant Chadwick took to the line for two points. The Wildcats led 28-16 at the end of the first half.
The Wildcats increased their lead during the third quarter. Hargrove, Chadwick and Jenkins all charged the basket for two points. Duncan drained a 3-pointer to keep the Wildcats ahead. The Wildcats led 38-28 going into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats kept up the pace and had another 18 point quarter. Ryan Scott made his impact on the scoreboard during the final quarter with eight points for the Wildcats. Chadwick and Melton chalked up two points each. Duncan made two jump shots for four points then took to the free throw line for two more.
With the win, the Wildcats are 3-3 in the district. The Wildcats were set to travel to Marshall County Tuesday, Feb. 1. Results of this competition were unavailable at press time.