Zion Jeffrey

Zion Jeffrey

 Erin Douglas photo

West beat East in their cross-city rivalry clash, with the Bobcats coming out on the winning end of a 31-29 hardwood scrap with the Panthers that went down to the final seconds.

The Bobcats and Panthers had a close, low-scoring first quarter. Noah Jones and Beaux Saunders scored two points each during the first quarter for the Panthers.

Trae King

Trae King

