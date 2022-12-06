West beat East in their cross-city rivalry clash, with the Bobcats coming out on the winning end of a 31-29 hardwood scrap with the Panthers that went down to the final seconds.
The Bobcats and Panthers had a close, low-scoring first quarter. Noah Jones and Beaux Saunders scored two points each during the first quarter for the Panthers.
Elijah Alexander’s free throw shooting put the Bobcats on top to start the frame. Alexander drained three free throws. Trae King drove to the basket for two points. The Bobcats led 5-4 going into the second quarter.
The Bobcats put up 16 points in the second quarter. Zion Jeffrey put up eight points. Jeffrey drove to the basket for two points, pulled up a shot from behind the arc, and drained three shots at the free throw line. Alexander drove to the basket twice for four points and tacked on two shots from the charity stripe.
The Panthers got into the couple digits in the second stanza as Jones chalked up six points in the second. Alex Miller and Gage Allen both drove to the basket for two points. Colton Tinnon drained one shot at the line. The Panthers trailed the Bobcats 21-15 at halftime.
The teams experienced another low-scoring quarter in the third. Jeffrey and Alexander drove to the basket for the Bobcats. Miller drove to the basket for two for the Panthers. Beaux Saunders drained both of his shots at the free throw line. Adrian Perkins drained one shot from the stripe. The Bobcats led 25-20 going into the final quarter.
The Bobcats increased their lead to 26-20 with a free throw by Alexander. The Bobcats lead didn’t last long. The Panthers made it a one point game with just over a minute left on the clock. Jones drained a free throw. Tinnon and Saunders had shots under the basket to put the Panthers ahead 27-26 with 1:05 left on the clock.
Trae King stole the ball and drove to the basket for two points to put the Bobcats back on top. Alexander drained two more free throws to put the ‘Cats ahead 30-27.
Miller drove down the court for two points for the Panthers.
With just seconds left on the board, the Panthers fouled Alexander to send him to the line where he drained the final shot. The Bobcats topped the Panthers 31-29.
The Bobcats will travel to Harris Middle School to take on the Eagles, while the Panthers will travel to Warren County to take on the Pioneers on Thursday, Dec. 8.