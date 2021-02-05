West’s offense struggled early Thursday and Charlotte took advnatage, running away with a 44-19 victory in the semifinals of the TMSAA Girls Sectional Tournament in Waverly.
Following the loss, the Lady Bobcats were slated to take part in the sectional consolation game this past Saturday. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
In order to get to the semifinal round of the sectional tournament, West first notched a 42-33 win over Westmoreland in the opening round of the tournament. Prior to that first-round win, the Lady Bobcats took second in the region tournament on Summertown, after losing 22-20.
During Thursday’s matchup against Charlotte, West was shut out in the first quarter and trailed 17-0 after one quarter. The Lady Bobcats followed with 11 points in the second quarter and were down 27-11 at halftime.
Lily Morris led West with five points in the second quarter as she buried a 3-pointer and another field goal. Isabella Lidstrom added four points on a pair of baskets, while Allysa Goon added two points.
The Lady Bobcat’s offense never really could get going in the final two quarters as West combined for just eight points in the final 12 minutes of play. Out of the break, West netted five points in the third quarter and trailed 39-16 heading into the final period of play.
Lidstrom hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Bobcats in the third period. Goon added the only other basket for West in the third quarter.
In the final period of play, the Lady Bobcats were held to just one field goal, which came after Lidstrom hit a basket. Aubrey North went on to add a free throw to round out the scoring for West in the ballgame.
Lidstrom led the Lady Bobcats with nine points in the semifinal contest. Morris finished her night with five points, while Goon added four points and North hit a free throw.