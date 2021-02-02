After being tied heading into the fourth quarter, the West Middle School girls basketball team couldn’t hang on for the win in the TMSAA Region Title matchup, falling Saturday at Summertown 22-20.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Lady Bobcats were able to knot the game at 20. However, the Lady Eagles answered with a basket with under a minute left to garner the victory.
West struggled for points early in the region title matchup, but only trailed 6-2 after one quarter. Lexi Chamblee netted the only points for the Lady Bobcats after she knocked down a basket in the period.
The offense got going in the second period and West was able to take an 11-9 lead into halftime. Allysa Goon put up six points to lead the Lady Bobcats in the second period, while Madalin Lidstrom buried a 3-pointer before the break.
Once again, West’s offense was stifled in the third quarter and the teams were tied at 13 heading into the final period of play. Avery Sisk put up the lone field goal in the third quarter for the Lady Bobcats.
In the final quarter, Goon was the sole offensive weapon that West had as she netted seven points in the period. Goon knocked down an early jumper and added a pair of free throws, before netting a 3-pointer.
Goon led West in scoring on the night after she put up 13 points. Madalin added three pints, while Chamblee and Sisk rounded out the scoring for the Lady Bobcats with two points.
Despite the loss in the region title matchup, West had already extended its season and opened the TMSAA Sectional Tournament in Waverly Monday with a victory. The Lady Bobcats notched a 42-33 win over Westmoreland in the opening round of sectionals.
West needed another comeback in order to get a victory Monday after trailing 26-22 entering the final period of play. The Lady Bobcats netted 20 points in the final period and held Westmoreland to just seven points to secure the victory.
Madalin and Goon combined for 11 of those points for West. Madalin put up six points, including a 3-pointer in the final minutes, while Goon added five points for the Lady Bobcats.
Aubrey North added four points for West in the final six minutes of play. Isabella Lidstrom netted three points, while Lily Morris scored two points in the final quarter for the Lady Bobcats.
Prior to that scoring outburst in the fourth quarter, West had been held to a combined 22 points in the first three quarters. The Lady Bobcats trailed 8-6 after one quarter, 18-15 at halftime and 26-22 after the third period.
Madalin led West in scoring with 11 points. North and Isabella also added double figures, both finishing 10 points in the victory. Goon added nine points for the Lady Bobcats, while Morris put up two points.
West is next scheduled to take on Charlotte Middle School at 4 p.m. on Thursday. All games during the TMSAA Sectional Tournament will be played at Waverly Junior High School.