Madalin Lidstrom

Madalin Lidstrom

The West Middle School girls are one step from a state berth after making it to the Area finals this past week, knocking off Lewis County and E.O. Coffman middle schools on their way to their battle with Battle Creek.

The finals were scheduled for Tuesday night and the results were not available at press time. However, with a win, West was set to play host to a round of 32 game in the sectionals.

Tags

Recommended for you