The West Lady Bobcats topped the East Lady Panthers 35-25 in their cross town rival game, leading the contest from buzzer to buzzer.
Lily Morris led the Bobcats to victory with 12 points. Morris put up the first two points on the board. Aubrey North drained a three pointer to add to the Bobcats lead. Maddie West put up two points in the paint.
The East Panthers were able to keep it to a one point game at the end of the first quarter. Zoe Prosser, Brindley Duncan and Aniya Grizzard all had for two points in the opening frame. McLayne Bobo drained a free throw for the Panthers as they trailed 7-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Bobcats kept their ball rolling. Morris added three points to the board with a shot in the paint and a single from the charity stripe. Alexis Cates and North contributed two points each to keep the Bobcats in the lead at halftime.
The Lady Panthers tried to catch up before the break but were unsuccessful. Bobo, Duncan and Grizzard all bucketed two points, but the Lady Bobcats still led 15-13 at halftime.
The Bobcats held the Lady Panthers to only seven points in the third quarter. Prosser and Bobo notched two points in the paint. Aniya Grizzard stepped to the line and drained two free throws. Ali Morris added a point from the charity stripe to bring the Lady Panthers to 18 points.
The Bobcats were relentless of offense, scoring 13 points on the Lady Panthers. Morris, Cates and Leslie Elliott all contributed two points. Madalin Lidstrom led the charge as she scored five points, draining a three pointer along the way. North netted two points to keep the Bobcat lead comfortable at the end of the third quarter as they held a 28-20 advantage going into the final stanza.
The Lady Bobcats held the Lady Panthers to five points to end the game. Lily Owens drained a shot for two points. Bobo and Grizzard stepped to the line to add a combined three points with foul shots.
The Lady Bobcats added nine points to stretch their advantage before the final buzzer. Morris drained two foul shots and slashed her way to the basket to add two more. Brynlee Buchanan and Cates both tallied two points to set the final score at 35-25.
The West Bobcats will play host to the Harris Middle School Eagles Dec. 9. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
The East Panthers will host the North Gators Dec. 6. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.