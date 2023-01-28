The West Middle School Lady Bobcats earned a spot in the state championships with their win over Battle Creek in the Area Championship this past week. They will host a first round game Monday night. In addition to team success, players were also cited as Addison Vincent, Madalin Lidstrom and Emerald Tillman all made the All-Tournament team during the Area championships. Faith Vincent was named Most Valuable Player.
The West Middle School Lady Bobcats out battled Battle Creek Tuesday night in the finals of the Area Championship to earn themselves a spot in the state tournament.
They will play host to a Round of 32 game Monday night as the state sectionals get underway. They found their way into the berth with a 32-26 win over Battle Creek in Columbia this past week. They were led in scoring by Madalin Lidstrom who had 12 on the night and was named to the All-Tournament squad. Faith Vincent completed a domination trifecta of games in the Area Championships with nine points in the championship game and was named MVP for the tournament. Addison Vincent didn’t score in the finals but her performance in the tourney also warranted her being named to the All-Tournament team as was Emerald Tillman who had two points in the finals. Lizzie Sharpton had six on the night while Addie Nelson added a pair from the line.
West will play host to the winner of the E.O. Coffman versus Thompson Station game Saturday, Jan. 28. Tip at West will be at 6 p.m. this Monday.