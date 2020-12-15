Picking up four wins last week and two this week, the West Middle School boys’ basketball team stayed undefeated on the season, moving its record to 11-0 on the year.
The Bobcats most recently notched a 37-28 win over Coffee County at Tullahoma High School on Monday. Prior to that matchup, West was coming off of a 53-27home win over Westwood on Saturday.
Last week, the Bobcats secured a 44-22 home win over Harris on Thursday. Prior to that victory, West notched a 46-22 road win on Dec. 8 at South, beat North at home 40-9 on Dec. 7, and secured a Dec. 5 40-28 win at Meridianville.
Against Coffee County, West trailed the majority of the first half. With 2:22 remaining in the third quarter, Justis Haggard hit a free throw to put the Bobcats in front 22-21.
West never trailed again the remainder of the contest, and opened up a 28-22 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
Xavier Farrell led the Bobcats in scoring as he netted 13 points. Haggard, Ryan Denby and Jacob Hall all put up nine points. DeAndre Jenkins added four points, while Zach Anderson scored two points.
After leading 10-9 after one quarter on Saturday against Westwood, the Bobcats took control in the second quarter and led 29-18 at halftime. West never lost control of the matchup following that point.
Haggard led the Bobcats in scoring after he netted 13 points in the victory. Jenkins also added double figures for West and finished with 10 points. Farrell scored nine points, while Denby added six points.
In the win over Harris, the Bobcats took control from the very start and led 10-4 after one quarter and 25-8 at halftime. Xavier Farrell led West with 22 points as he knocked down three 3-pointers in the victory.
Haggard added seven points, while Anderson scored four points for the Bobcats. Jacoby Hill, Jenkins and Denby each added two points, while Phillip Lennon hit a free throw.
After leading 18-15 at South Tuesday, West dominated the third quarter, netting 20 points in the period and used that to go on to capture the victory. Farrell and Haggard combined for 26 points in the win over the Trojans.
Denby finished his night with nine points, while Jenkins added seven points. Hill and Anderson each added two points.
During Monday’s matchup, West held North to just a second-quarter free throw in the first half and carried a 23-1 lead into halftime. The Gators added eight more points in the final two quarters, as the Bobcats rolled to the victory.
Haggard led West in scoring after netting 15 points. Jenkins, Farrell and Caden Finchum all added four points for the Bobcats. Hill, Denby and Hall each scored three points, while Anderson put up two points.
After a close first quarter that saw the teams tied at 10, West began to pull away in the second quarter and took a 21-16 advantage into halftime. The Bobcats then held Meridianville to just 10 points in the final two quarters to seal the victory.
Jenkns and Denby led West in scoring as each player put up 12 points in the victory. Farrell added nine points, while Hall scored five points and Haggard netted two points.
Lady Bobcats split last six matchups
On the girls side, West split its last six contests, most recently falling Monday to Coffee County 51-29 at Tullahoma High School.
Prior to that matchup, the Lady Bobcats notched a 37-27 home win over Westwood on Saturday.
West concluded last week with two-straight wins including a 38-17 victory over Harris Thursday. The Lady Bobcats had previously picked up a 30-27 win at South on Dec. 8.
West had dropped its last two matchups after falling at Meridianville 40-28 on Dec. 5, before dropping a 49-9 home contest on Dec. 7.
Against Coffee County, Tullahoma led 4-1 with just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter. Coffee County dominated the remainder of the quarter and never looked back in the victory.
Isabella Lidstrom led West with 19 points. Allysa Goon added six points for the Lady Bobcats, while Avery Sisk and Lil Morris each scored two points.
Two days earlier against Westwood, West jumped on top early and led 10-1 after the first quarter. The Lady Bobcats controlled the remainder of the matchup and led 26-12 after the third quarter and sealed the victory with 11 more points in the final period of play.
Goon led West in scoring with 11 points, while Isabella added nine points. Madalin Lidstrom put up eight points, while Aubrey North scored seven points and Morris added two points.
After leading Harris 8-7 after one quarter, the Lady Bobcats took control in the second half and led 20-11 at halftime. West held the Golden Eaglettes to six points the remainder of the contest to seal the victory.
Isabella led the Lady Bobcats in scoring after she put up 14 points. North and Goon each added five points, while Madalin added five points.
Two days earlier, the Lady Bobcats had to grind out a win at South. Entering the fourth quarter, West and the Lady Trojans were tied at 23. After making just one field goal in the final period of play, the Lady Bobcats hit five free throws to secure the win.
Isabella once again led West in scoring after putting up 14 points. Morris added five points, while Madalin and Goon netted four points and North scored three points.
West struggled to get the offense going Monday against North. After being shut out in the first quarter, the Lady Bobcats hit just a free throw in the second period and combined for eight points in the final two quarters.
Isabella led West with six points. Goon added two points on a pair of free throws, while Madalin hit a free throw as well.
The Lady Bobcats fell behind early at Meridianville Saturday and trailed 10-2. West was never able to overcome that deficit despite combining for 26 points in the final three quarters.
Isabella led the Lady Bobcats with eight pints, while North added six points. White and Goon each scored four points, while Leslie Elliot, Morris and Madalin each put up two points.
Following Monday’s games, both West teams are scheduled to host White County on Thursday. Tipoff of the girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m.